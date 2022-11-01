ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
insidernj.com

Healey Attempts to Galvanize Monmouth County

MANALAPAN – It seemed like a pretty sleepy Sunday morning and in truth it was, but that had no impact on the politics swirling around Monmouth County and the rest of New Jersey. “This is the race to watch,” said Shaun Golden. He’s both the county sheriff and Monmouth...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K

JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

