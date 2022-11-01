Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester, Jackson among Ocean County Mayor races picking up steam heading into Election Day
Several municipalities have a Council/Committee race but there are 11 towns in Ocean County with a Mayor's race in the General Election this year -- Barnegat Light, Island Heights, Jackson, Lavallette, Manchester, Ocean Gate, Point Pleasant Borough, Ship Bottom, South Toms River, and Tuckerton. There's also a Township Committee race...
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
What’s the question? Here are Election Day 2022 ballot questions you’ll be asked
The former has been laid out, the ladder is up to you. There are multiple parts to an election ballot in a given year -- list of any federal races, list of state races, list of municipal races, and school board races -- but there are also questions on ballots, sometimes one or two from the state, sometimes one or two from your county or town.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
insidernj.com
Healey Attempts to Galvanize Monmouth County
MANALAPAN – It seemed like a pretty sleepy Sunday morning and in truth it was, but that had no impact on the politics swirling around Monmouth County and the rest of New Jersey. “This is the race to watch,” said Shaun Golden. He’s both the county sheriff and Monmouth...
Election Day: Manchester, NJ mayor candidate to watch
One of the biggest elections we've seen in many years is around the corner. It's not a presidential contest that gets all kinds of national attention, so many think that average people aren't paying attention. I will have to respectfully disagree. As you know, my wife Jodi and I are...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Oceanport, Monmouth County, Man Sentenced To 5+ Years In Prison For Defrauding Lenders Of $50 Million
October 31, 2022 TRENTON, N.J. – A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 63 months in prison…
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Witnesses: 2 police officers shot in Newark
A major police investigation is happening in Newark Tuesday afternoon. Few details about the incident have been released, but witnesses tell News 12 New Jersey that it is believed two officers were shot.
News 12
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey. The raids started around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Three locations have been raided so far in the Garden State, including Holmdel, Freehold and Wrightstown. FBI agents were seen earlier...
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K
JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
Winning $100K Lottery Sold In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, taking home the $100,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Acme store #3921 located at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
Comments / 0