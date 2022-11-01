Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
4-H Recognition Program Sunday, Nov. 20
CUSTER COUNTY–The 2022 4-H Recognition program for Custer County will be held Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow. Sponsors for the event are Arrow Seed Co., Inc., Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co., and Nebraska Extension in Custer County. The program will...
Kearney Hub
Scouting for Food 2022 a success across Central Nebraska
KEARNEY — Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America recently participated in the annual Scouting for Food drives in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Minden, Hildreth and North Platte. Scouting for Food is an annual one-day food drive done by local Cub and Scouts BSA scouts to give youth...
Kearney Hub
Crossroads Mission Avenue will open facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Thursday that will begin its expansion to its fourth city in central Nebraska. An unoccupied building at 907 W. 8th St. will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County. It is expected to open in 2024. Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
North Platte Telegraph
Developments portend on all sides of North Platte’s emerging District 177
District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall, entered the 18th month of its $75 million transformation Tuesday with its next big openings close at hand and hoped-for revelations of other major new tenants before it ends. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next...
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Leonard Mackley, age 96
Leonard Mackley, 96 of Arnold, Nebraska passed away on October 30, 2022 at Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska. Leonard was born on October 21, 1926 in Hastings, NE. Leonard was the oldest son of James Christopher Mackley and Emma Margret Smith Mackley. He grew up on his parent’s farm south of Arnold, Nebraska. As a child he attended Mackley Country School. He graduated from Arnold High School. Leonard served in the U.S military for two years. On August 6th 1952, he married Virginia Barrett at Merna, Nebraska. To that union were nine children. Leonard farmed and ranched in Arnold his entire life. He raised purebred hogs and cattle. Leonard loved elk hunting in the mountains and fishing the reservoirs and lakes of Nebraska. He was always up for a good fishing story and sharing his master angler bass pictures. A perfect day for Leonard was taking family out to see his cattle and crops. Leonard made many friendships through his agriculture activities. He was a life-long member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold, Nebraska.
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
New automated camera system showing benefits for North Platte Police Department
The North Platte Police Department is already seeing benefits from placing a handful of cameras throughout the city that read the license plates of passing vehicles. Police Chief Steve Reeves said late last week that in the short time the cameras have been in use, the department has recovered a stolen car, discovered a vehicle with a stolen license plate and arrested four individuals who had outstanding warrants.
plattecountycitizen.com
North Platte comes away with first postseason victory since 2018
Before stepping onto the field at North Platte High School for a first-round matchup with the No. 6 seed in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament, 1,463 days had passed since the Panthers’ most recent postseason victory. At the time, North Platte beat a winless Bishop LeBlond team 42-19 on Oct. 26, 2018, before losing 46-30 to Wellington-Napoleon in the district semifinals.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested for outstanding warrants, firearm possession
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man today in Lexington for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
