PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos had time at his locker Tuesday night to ponder the nature of coincidence. Maybe there was something, as he scanned the front row of the stands in right field between innings, looking for a young fan to whom he could toss the ball he warms up with, which drew him to the young boy in the red Phillies batting practice top. Maybe it was sheer luck that the Phillies’ right fielder happened to pick the kid who just an inning earlier had dropped a Brandon Marsh home run ball back onto the field of play.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO