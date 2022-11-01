Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history
When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
Nick Foles’ two-game contribution to the Eagles, Texans story
The Philadelphia Eagles fly south to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday Night Football, kicking off Week 9 of the 2022-2023 NFL season. For Philly, this is the first time since 2010 that they have suited up to face Houston knowing that Nick Foles won’t be lining up under center. The Texans, on the other hand, have started a different signal-caller in.
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
FOX Sports
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
NBC Sports
Eagles rule out defensive back Josiah Scott for Texans
The Eagles ruled defensive back and special teamer Josiah Scott out for their national TV game vs. the Texans on Thursday night in Houston. Scott, originally a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020, hurt his ankle Sunday playing special teams in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers. He played a career-high-tying 19 special teams snaps in the 35-13 win before suffering the injury.
Eagles were in a struggle to stay unbeaten against Texans, until this player saved them
Sometimes all it takes is one play to shake a team out of its doldrums. There the Eagles were in the third quarter, locked in a tie game with the 1-win Houston Texans, who were playing without their top two wide receivers. The Eagles had just gone 3-and-out on their first two possessions...
NBC Sports
How an ex-Patriots CB is helping Sam Ehlinger prepare for Week 9 in Foxboro
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a difficult matchup Sunday against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense on the road at Gillette Stadium. So he's taking a smart approach to his preparation: seeking the advice of a player who thrived in Belichick's defense. Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore has...
Yardbarker
Eagles can not get complacent against the Houston Texans in week 9
The Philadelphia Eagles have played and acted like the best NFC team for the season’s first seven weeks. On Thursday night, the 7-0 Eagles play an inferior opponent. The Houston Texans are 1-5-1, have a disgruntled wide receiver, and a defense that has struggled in recent weeks. To most...
Trentonian
Nick Castellanos set tone in Game 3 with his glove
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos had time at his locker Tuesday night to ponder the nature of coincidence. Maybe there was something, as he scanned the front row of the stands in right field between innings, looking for a young fan to whom he could toss the ball he warms up with, which drew him to the young boy in the red Phillies batting practice top. Maybe it was sheer luck that the Phillies’ right fielder happened to pick the kid who just an inning earlier had dropped a Brandon Marsh home run ball back onto the field of play.
Best Parlay Picks for Eagles vs Texans (+425 Odds to Back Philly’s Offense)
The Eagles might be the NFL’s best team, and the Texans might be the NFL’s worst team. Unstoppable force, meet extremely movable object. I’ve cooked up a lovely parlay for the upcoming beatdown. If the Eagles win big, we might as well too. Before I get into my favorite parlay picks, though, let’s first ensure you’ve utilized FanDuel Sportsbook’s incredible new promo for Eagles fans: a risk-free $1,000 bet!
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: 8-0 start, Dallas Goedert appreciation, and more
The best teams are the ones that win even when they’re not at their best. And the Eagles certainly weren’t at their best Thursday night. They escaped Houston with a 29-17 win and kept their undefeated record intact at 8-0, the best start in franchise history. But it...
'Everyone wants to be in the game': Pacers F Oshae Brissett waits for chance to contribute
INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett tries to stay active on the bench. Throughout Pacers games, the fourth-year forward is often out of his seat, celebrating big plays and encouraging teammates. When veteran James Johnson drove into the lane and stuffed home a dunk in Brooklyn, Brissett leapt into the air. Brissett’s role is different...
Pam Oliver represents for HBCUs in Florida Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Florida A&M alumna Pam Oliver is proud to rep her HBCU, and others. The post Pam Oliver represents for HBCUs in Florida Sports Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
