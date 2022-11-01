ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northlake, TX

papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Granbury, Texas

Planning a trip to the northern part of the Lone Star State and looking for the best things to do in Granbury, Texas?. Nestled in the scenic Brazos River Valley, Granbury is a charming small town with a rich history. Founded in 1866, Granbury was named after Confederate General Hiram...
GRANBURY, TX
dmagazine.com

Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room

Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
DALLAS, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU

The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12

TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
FORT WORTH, TX
franchising.com

Chunara Group to Add 10 More Blaze Pizza Locations

The Chunara Group of Companies is a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee with 10 My EyeLab and 5 Blaze Pizza locations. The company has just signed a new 10-unit development agreement with Blaze Pizza in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. “In today’s economic landscape, opening a franchise is a big decision and to...
FORT WORTH, TX

