Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Granbury, Texas
Planning a trip to the northern part of the Lone Star State and looking for the best things to do in Granbury, Texas?. Nestled in the scenic Brazos River Valley, Granbury is a charming small town with a rich history. Founded in 1866, Granbury was named after Confederate General Hiram...
dmagazine.com
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU
The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
WFAA
Inclement weather in DFW has rescheduled some high school football games. Here's when they'll be played
DALLAS — The WFAA weather team has forecasted a round of thunderstorms for Friday evening, which has prompted numerous high school football games originally scheduled for Friday to be rescheduled. Here's the timeline of where and when we are expecting storms. WFAA's Friday Night Football Game of the Week,...
CBS Sports
TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12
TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
franchising.com
Chunara Group to Add 10 More Blaze Pizza Locations
The Chunara Group of Companies is a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee with 10 My EyeLab and 5 Blaze Pizza locations. The company has just signed a new 10-unit development agreement with Blaze Pizza in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. “In today’s economic landscape, opening a franchise is a big decision and to...
When to expect rain and storm chances during the first week of November in North Texas
Well, it's officially the unofficial Christmas season as November 1 has arrived, so, what can you expect the weather in North Texas will bring you on this Tuesday and along the first week of the second-to-last month of the year?
Was this your ticket? $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games.
Comments / 0