Read full article on original website
Related
marshallradio.net
Mary Christianson
Mary Christianson, age 85, of Canby, MN passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home in Canby. Memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, November 7th at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6th at the Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel in Canby from 5 to 7pm with a prayer service at 7p.m.. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be at the Canby City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures two in Worthington
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 4:42 Monday afternoon, a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling southbound on 5. th avenue. A 2005 Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound on 11th street when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the Rav 4, 23-year-old Marvin Perezmiranda of Worthington received non-life-threating injuries and was transported to the Worthington Hospital. The driver of the Equinox, 34-year-old Celestino Mazariegosgarcia of Worthington was not injured. His passenger, 35-year-old Naomi Avilez of Worthington, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Worthington Hospital.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures woman in Windom
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:28 Monday afternoon, a 2001 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Highway 60. A 2007 Toyo. rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the F150, 25-year-old Tam Say of Okabena was not injured. The driver of the Camry, 61-year-old Marcia Hormig, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Windom hospital.
Comments / 0