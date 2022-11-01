Mary Christianson, age 85, of Canby, MN passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home in Canby. Memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, November 7th at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6th at the Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel in Canby from 5 to 7pm with a prayer service at 7p.m.. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be at the Canby City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.

CANBY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO