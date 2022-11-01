ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverjournalonline.com

Read the Full November 2022 River Journal North Issue

Now you can read the complete November 2022 River Journal North issue right from the comfort of your own computer, tablet or phone. Don’t miss our profile of the new Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Carole Voisey, 10-pages of campaign statements (with no endorsements or commentary from RJN) of the candidates representing our coverage area, and a look at a great indie rock showcase coming to Peekskill’s Paramount Theater.
PEEKSKILL, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Dows Lane Elementary School honored with Search for Change award

Dows Lane Elementary School Principal Andrea Kantor and Human Resources Personnel Assistant Lisa Tortora received an award from Search for Change during an awards celebration on Oct. 27. The organization, which works to create employment for individuals with emotional, social and economic barriers, recognized them for their awareness, flexibility and...
IRVINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'

A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
MAHOPAC, NY
riverjournalonline.com

New & Noteworthy: Where Fitness Is a Blast in Peekskill

When Jean Carter Lucadet – known as Coach Carter to his many friends, students, and clients – first came to the U.S. from Haiti in 2001 at age 16, he was invited by a friend to a local gym in Stratford, Connecticut. From the moment he stepped into the gym he knew he was home. As Carter tells it, “The moment I got in the gym, something clicked. I just loved the environment. At that time, I could barely speak English, but I told them I’m going to own a gym one day.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
westchesterfamily.com

13 Westchester Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

Cooking dinner this year not your thing? We completely understand! Luckily, there are several Westchester restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, offering a range of packages and meal plans for your family. Most offer traditional turkey dinners as well as some alternatives where you can enjoy a hearty meal with your family — without worrying about the cleaning. Check out our on-going list of these Westchester restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At New Rochelle School

Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
stnonline.com

BusPatrol, Hendrick Hudson School District Capture Nearly 400 Motorists Illegally Passing Stopped School Buses, Endangering Westchester Students

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. – BusPatrol and the Hendrick Hudson School District today released the results of a pilot program aimed at deterring school bus stop-arm violations. Data shows that over the course of two months, nearly 400 motorists illegally passed a stopped school bus. The pilot program also captured...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

United Way To Host 10TH Annual Women’s Leadership Event In Support Of ‘Alice’

Jan Fisher has devoted her career to strengthening nonprofit organizations, the people they serve and the nonprofit workforce. She serves on several local boards and committees to support the social and economic vibrancy of Westchester County. Aleida Frederico is a champion of economic empowerment, education, and healthy communities, dedicating her time to aid in the development of emerging leaders. She serves on the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Montefiore nurses, residents want to be heard

Montefiore Medical Center faces union issues on two fronts in the past week. The nurses union spoke out on staffing shortage and the resident physicians and fellows seek recognition of their union amid staff shortages and Bronx clinic closures. On Friday members of the New York State Nurses Association spoke...
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy