High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
riverjournalonline.com
Read the Full November 2022 River Journal North Issue
Now you can read the complete November 2022 River Journal North issue right from the comfort of your own computer, tablet or phone. Don’t miss our profile of the new Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Carole Voisey, 10-pages of campaign statements (with no endorsements or commentary from RJN) of the candidates representing our coverage area, and a look at a great indie rock showcase coming to Peekskill’s Paramount Theater.
riverjournalonline.com
Dows Lane Elementary School honored with Search for Change award
Dows Lane Elementary School Principal Andrea Kantor and Human Resources Personnel Assistant Lisa Tortora received an award from Search for Change during an awards celebration on Oct. 27. The organization, which works to create employment for individuals with emotional, social and economic barriers, recognized them for their awareness, flexibility and...
Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'
A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Lesson about white privilege and racism gets shut down in Somers classroom
News 12 was told some students messaged their parents about the lesson and then parents contacted the Somers School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond H. Blanch.
riverjournalonline.com
New & Noteworthy: Where Fitness Is a Blast in Peekskill
When Jean Carter Lucadet – known as Coach Carter to his many friends, students, and clients – first came to the U.S. from Haiti in 2001 at age 16, he was invited by a friend to a local gym in Stratford, Connecticut. From the moment he stepped into the gym he knew he was home. As Carter tells it, “The moment I got in the gym, something clicked. I just loved the environment. At that time, I could barely speak English, but I told them I’m going to own a gym one day.”
'This is our armory.' Officials announce $5 million investment into Kingsbridge Armory
The redevelopment will be strictly focused on improving the community for either resources, health care, or students, according to local leaders.
westchesterfamily.com
13 Westchester Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
Cooking dinner this year not your thing? We completely understand! Luckily, there are several Westchester restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, offering a range of packages and meal plans for your family. Most offer traditional turkey dinners as well as some alternatives where you can enjoy a hearty meal with your family — without worrying about the cleaning. Check out our on-going list of these Westchester restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At New Rochelle School
Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police.
Somers School District superintendent shuts down lesson on racism after parents’ complaints
A teacher at Somers High School was teaching using the book, “Me and White Supremacy,” by Layla Saad.
stnonline.com
BusPatrol, Hendrick Hudson School District Capture Nearly 400 Motorists Illegally Passing Stopped School Buses, Endangering Westchester Students
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. – BusPatrol and the Hendrick Hudson School District today released the results of a pilot program aimed at deterring school bus stop-arm violations. Data shows that over the course of two months, nearly 400 motorists illegally passed a stopped school bus. The pilot program also captured...
riverjournalonline.com
United Way To Host 10TH Annual Women’s Leadership Event In Support Of ‘Alice’
Jan Fisher has devoted her career to strengthening nonprofit organizations, the people they serve and the nonprofit workforce. She serves on several local boards and committees to support the social and economic vibrancy of Westchester County. Aleida Frederico is a champion of economic empowerment, education, and healthy communities, dedicating her time to aid in the development of emerging leaders. She serves on the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency.
riverdalepress.com
Montefiore nurses, residents want to be heard
Montefiore Medical Center faces union issues on two fronts in the past week. The nurses union spoke out on staffing shortage and the resident physicians and fellows seek recognition of their union amid staff shortages and Bronx clinic closures. On Friday members of the New York State Nurses Association spoke...
wiltonbulletin.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls
Nine third prize winning Powerball tickets have been solid in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart's Shop in Little Falls and two of which being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Yonkers BOE to rename school after former President Obama
The Palisade Prep School will be officially renamed the Barack Obama School for Social Justice on Thursday.
