RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note

An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Choose

Pug and dachshund owners may still be annoyed about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England. Simpson-Vernon runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account, and on Sept. 22, he shared the five dog breeds he, as a veterinarian, would never pick -- mainly because of their many life-shortening health issues. That post went viral, with 8.8 million views. (We reveal his five choices here -- sorry, bulldog believers.)
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s 20% Off

Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt. The CHONGFA Calming Dog Bed is a bolster bed and plush blankie all in one. It comes in three different sizes to fit dogs of various sizes and features a removable, washable cover and non-skid base, and is filled...
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house

A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Brothers with rare neurological disorder go trick-or-treating with MedStar

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Halloween came early Saturday night for two North Texas brothers who suffer from the same rare neurological disorder. Maximillian, 5, and Christopher, 10, were able to go trick-or-treating for the first time since they were babies with the help of MedStar paramedics. "We have two young boys, both of them with a rare disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease," their dad, Christopher Watson, said. "They've had it since birth. They're both tube fed and have very little-to-no motor skills, and they don't talk." Without the ambulance crews serving as escorts, the whole family would have missed out on this experience. "It...
Lazy Retriever's Response to Being Woken Up '7 Minutes Early' Sparks Joy

A golden retriever's hilarious reaction to being woken up seven minutes earlier than usual is delighting the internet. In the clip, a sleepy Cali struggles to keep her eyes open as she sits by her owner's bed waiting for attention. Since the video was shared by TikToker @caligoldengurl on September...
Fifth grader builds wheelchair for his teacher's dog: 'I just love finally seeing him walk'

Leonard, a Daschund-mix 9-year-old dog, is an absolute joy for teacher Dana Holden's students. Leonard is very playful but has a tumor pushing on his spine that prevents him from fully using his hind legs, hindering his walking abilities. Holden teaches fifth grade and her students enjoy watching Lenny play, reports KARE 11. “When I would project it for the class, they just thought he was really funny,” Dana says. “They just love him. They loved hearing stories about Leonard.”
