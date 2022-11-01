ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Yardbarker

"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Djokovic on making opponents scared with good record

Novak Djokovic is coming to French capital as the sixth highest-seeded player but he will be certainly the biggest threat for majority players at the 2022 Paris Masters. The 35-years-old is the defending champion in Paris and he's also the guy, who is the biggest favourite at the 2022 Paris Masters. He's known for often succeeding on big stages against his biggest competitors and he will try to follow up on that success also in France if he faces Rafael Nadal in semifinals or Carlos Alcaraz in final.
tennisuptodate.com

Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals

World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
tennisuptodate.com

"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters

Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Reveals Her Major Fear

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. She recently had her appeal rejected by a three-judge panel. While on ABC's "The View" this Tuesday, Cherelle Griner commented on her wife's hardships in Russia. Cherelle Griner revealed just how devastating this situation...
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Porterville Recorder

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
NBC Sports

U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship

A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
tennisuptodate.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
NBC Sports

Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Maria Sakkari couldn’t help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals. Sure,...
tennismajors.com

Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”

Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...

