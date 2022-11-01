Read full article on original website
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
ESPN
Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey lead U.S. gymnastics team to historic performance at worlds
Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, as well as breakout star Shilese Jones, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won their sixth straight world team title on Tuesday. The squad has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 -- or, in other words, since...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Yardbarker
"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Djokovic on making opponents scared with good record
Novak Djokovic is coming to French capital as the sixth highest-seeded player but he will be certainly the biggest threat for majority players at the 2022 Paris Masters. The 35-years-old is the defending champion in Paris and he's also the guy, who is the biggest favourite at the 2022 Paris Masters. He's known for often succeeding on big stages against his biggest competitors and he will try to follow up on that success also in France if he faces Rafael Nadal in semifinals or Carlos Alcaraz in final.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Reveals Her Major Fear
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. She recently had her appeal rejected by a three-judge panel. While on ABC's "The View" this Tuesday, Cherelle Griner commented on her wife's hardships in Russia. Cherelle Griner revealed just how devastating this situation...
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
Tennis stars slam video of coach striking, kicking teen player: 'I can't believe what I am seeing'
A tennis coach was seen on video hitting and kicking a 14-year-old girl and the clip, posted to social media, garnered a huge reaction in the tennis world.
Brittney Griner's wife is holding on to last hope of a prisoner swap with Russia to bring her wife home after 'absurd' appeal denial
Cherelle Griner told The View on Tuesday that she is worried for her wife's mental health while she remains in Russian custody.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
NBC Sports
Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas — Maria Sakkari couldn’t help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals. Sure,...
NBC Sports
WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final
Erin Jackson, the world’s fastest female speed skater, showed she can still move pretty swiftly on the roads, too. Jackson, the Olympic 500m champion on ice, won the one-lap sprint at the World Skate Games on the roads of Buenos Aires on Wednesday. In a 31-second race, Jackson prevailed...
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
