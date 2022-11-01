With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.

1 DAY AGO