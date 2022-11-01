ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs

A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Devours Fish’s Head in Unsettling Video

Did you know that the deepest known point of the ocean is over 36,000 feet below the surface? To put that into perspective, the highest point on Earth is the peak of Mount Everest, which towers 29,000 feet above the ground. You could put Mount Everest in the Mariana Trench and the peak would still be in total darkness, 7,000 feet beneath the waves.
Maya Devi

Rare moonbows appear in USA and only one another country in the world

Moonbow is a lunar rainbow that adorns the sky when the light from the moon gets refracted through water droplets. Although they’re similar to rainbows, they occur only 10% as often as a day rainbow, i.e., they’re extremely rare. However, it appears frequently in two places in the world.
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot

With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher

A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway

A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
