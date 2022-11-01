Read full article on original website
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs
A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
Watch 1 Billion Years of Shifting Tectonic Plates in 40 Mesmerizing Seconds
The tectonic plates that cover Earth like a jigsaw puzzle move about as fast as our fingernails grow, but over the course of a billion years that's enough to travel across the entire planet – as a fascinating video reveals. In one of the most complete models of tectonic...
Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Devours Fish’s Head in Unsettling Video
Did you know that the deepest known point of the ocean is over 36,000 feet below the surface? To put that into perspective, the highest point on Earth is the peak of Mount Everest, which towers 29,000 feet above the ground. You could put Mount Everest in the Mariana Trench and the peak would still be in total darkness, 7,000 feet beneath the waves.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
Ancient Hell Fish Killed by Dinosaur Asteroid Discovered in North Dakota
The sturgeon fossils, discovered at the Hell Creek Formation, were likely buried by a "huge tidal surge" from the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.
Rare moonbows appear in USA and only one another country in the world
Moonbow is a lunar rainbow that adorns the sky when the light from the moon gets refracted through water droplets. Although they’re similar to rainbows, they occur only 10% as often as a day rainbow, i.e., they’re extremely rare. However, it appears frequently in two places in the world.
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Birds are so specialized to their homes, it shows in their bones
3D shape across an almost complete skeleton in a group of land vertebrates. Guillermo Navalón3D images of avian skeletons help scientists understand the role of ecology in evolution.
Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway
A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
Mesmerizing Footage Shows Stream of Bats Emerge from Huge Cave
A viral clip of the winged mammals flying from the Cueva de Los Murciélagos near Monterrey, Mexico, was shared to Reddit, having been filmed in 2020.
Falcons and Stink Bugs Enliven, Entertain and Baffle the Key Peninsula
Last month, writing about what to anticipate in our natural world, I pointed to the return of rain as one of September's most important events. Hold on. That was two months ago. ...
