Read full article on original website
Related
theccmonline.com
Brace, Rinkes are CHS students of the month
Molly Brace and Jaxon Rinkes were named the Carrollton High School October Students of the Month. Brace is the daughter of Marissa and Beau Brace of Carrollton. She has a brother, Evan Brace, a sophomore. At school she is involved in youth to youth group, CHS Club, volleyball and outside...
CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to box, learn life lessons
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.A Chicago Public Schools computer science teacher is rolling with the punches, teaching STEM classes during the day, then after school, his lessons turn to boxing. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with students and that teacher, who's also their trainer.From the classroom to boxing pads, a Chicago Public School (CPS) teacher is teaching his students computer science during school hours and discipline through boxing after school."It takes timing, it takes rhythm. It's a lot to it. It's like a dance, but it's like a really aggressive dance."Xavier Robinson has been a teacher at Percy Julian...
Comments / 0