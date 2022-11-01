CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.A Chicago Public Schools computer science teacher is rolling with the punches, teaching STEM classes during the day, then after school, his lessons turn to boxing. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with students and that teacher, who's also their trainer.From the classroom to boxing pads, a Chicago Public School (CPS) teacher is teaching his students computer science during school hours and discipline through boxing after school."It takes timing, it takes rhythm. It's a lot to it. It's like a dance, but it's like a really aggressive dance."Xavier Robinson has been a teacher at Percy Julian...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO