Twin Falls, ID

2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
What Would You Do? How to Date in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you were new to Twin Falls and single? Better yet, what would you do if you lived in Twin Falls and were newly divorced or single? In a town this size and today's society with dating apps, online sites, and the old fashion way, dating is more accessible than ever, but may also be harder than ever before. For those new to the area or those new to the dating scene after years of marriage or a relationship, things are not as they used to be and it may be hard to navigate, so what do you do and how do you approach dating in Twin Falls?
Why do Some Idahoans Think Lines in the Sky Might be Dangerous?

The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley

A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
Why to Mow Your Lawn One Last Time this Year in the Magic Valley

When it comes to yard work this time of year most are thinking about raking leaves and making sure the sprinklers are turned off and the hoses are blown out. The summer yard work seems to be in the past, while the focus is turning towards fall and winter. Despite many of us putting away the lawnmowers, it may be wise to use them one last time before putting them away for good this year.
Black Cows Roam Twin Falls Streets for Halloween

Maybe they couldn’t find horse costumes for Halloween. I keep my eyes wide when I drive to work in the wee morning hours after Halloween. Just in case there are cattle wandering the city! I first spotted the mini herd at the swinging bridge. They were in the far right southbound lane. They were also loud. It was like a scene from Red River. I stopped and hit my caution lights as a warning to other drivers. Then I called 9-1-1.
Do’s and Don’ts of Open Burning in Twin Falls City Limits

The burning of yard debris is a common practice in many parts of the country. And this time of year, you might be looking for a way to get rid of some fall yard waste without having to haul it away. However, there are some things to consider before lighting that pile of tree trimmings on fire. In the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, there are specific regulations that should be followed when open burning leaves and other yard materials.
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite

A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
How to Hand Out Candy this Halloween for Free in Twin Falls

The wait is over and Halloween is here. If you and your children have done this last weekend right, you should have pounds of candy at your house from many of the trunk-or-treat events that took place. There have been many to attend, and there will be more this afternoon and into the evening. You may be trunk-or-treated out, or perhaps you think you have enough candy for your children already. If you plan on staying in and handing out candy, there is a way to do so, without ever buying a single piece.
Filer Gun Show Returning this Month to the Magic Valley

The weather is dropping, the leaves are falling, and hunting season is in full swing in Idaho. While many have already gotten a tag or gone out a few times, others are still waiting for their first hunt of the season. It can be due to schedule, other priorities, or maybe you need some new equipment like a new gun. Even if you don't need a new one or don't hunt, living in Idaho it is always good to own a gun and to see what is available out there. If you enjoy talking guns and shopping for them you are in luck as the Filer Gun Show is returning.
FILER, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

