How to protect your children and pets from poisons meant for rats and mice

Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
akc.org
Can Dogs See Ghosts?
While there are people who believe in the paranormal, have you ever wondered whether your dog is able to sense the spirits? After all, canines have extraordinary senses that are much sharper than a human’s. And wouldn’t it be comforting to know that your dog is able to detect a loved one who has passed on?
a-z-animals.com
Here Are The Reasons Your Dog Pees On Your Bed
Do you know what is worse than stepping in doggie poo? Getting into bed with a wet puddle your dog left for you. Not only do you have to change clothes but you have to clean the sheets and the mattress. That adds a lot of work if you have had a long day already. Everyone agrees that dogs should only use the bathroom outside. Dogs haven’t 100% decided to do so because they can’t talk.
How To Get Rid Of Dog Smell From Anywhere In Your Home
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Loving our pets is easy; dealing with our four-legged friends’ odors isn’t such a...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
katzenworld.co.uk
Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House
This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
Your cat knows the difference between speech directed to them and to a stranger
Your cat knows when you speak to them; but they might not always care as they’re lazy, and most of the time, very cool. A small-scale study observing 16 cats has revealed that cats actually know when they hear their owner’s voice that the owner’s tone is directed to them. They change their behaviors to show that they understand, according to a press release.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 5 laziest cat breeds
Cats are known for their all-day-long naps and laid-back attitude, yet many of them prefer enrichment and games when offered. This is not the case with kitties from these five breeds. They’re still likely to choose the couch. Here are the laziest cats revealed. Persian. Persians are well-known for...
Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets
Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
katzenworld.co.uk
Preventing Fleas – Advice on Keeping Your Furry Friend Flea Free
As the cooler weather rolls in, many of us may think flea season has passed us by. However, our heated homes mean they can thrive all year round, so regular preventive treatment is the only way to ensure furry family members are protected against these pesky parasites. PDSA Vet Nurse,...
Pet insurance for cats: What to know
Caring for cats can be rewarding for pet owners, but there can also be times of stress. If your pet gets sick or has other health issues, you might worry about paying for care. With pet insurance, however, you can get reimbursed for many types of vet bills and related...
akc.org
How Often Should I Take My Dog to the Vet?
We all want our dogs to live happy, healthy, and long lives. So, rather than only rushing your pet to the vet when they’re showing obvious signs of illness or injury, it pays to be proactive about preventative care. Dogs are experts at masking pain, and timely diagnosis can...
Pets and Rodenticide - Dispel the Myths!
It's that time of the year, there's a chill in the air and people are spending more time indoors. As we look to be inside where it's warm during the winter months, so do rodents and vermin. Rodenticide agents help to eliminate unwanted pests, but can be a serious hazard or even lead to death for our four legged best friends. Below are 4 misconceptions regarding rodenticide.
dailypaws.com
How Many Eyelids Do Cats Have? Here's What a Cat Eye Doctor Says
Should You Be Able To See Your Cat's Third Eyelid?. When a cat sleepily squints her eyes at you, it's like a little furry hug and a sweet "I love you." But what if the third eyelid that slides across her eyes like a curtain makes an appearance, too? And, hold up, how many eyelids does a cat have?
5 reasons for bad breath in dogs (and how to treat it)
Bad breath in dogs can be a sign of an underlying health issue. Here's everything you need to know about the most common causes and how to treat it... Bad breath in dogs isn’t the most pleasant of conditions to be dealing with as a pet parent, especially if your canine companion loves nothing more than to smother you with kisses the minute you walk through the door.
