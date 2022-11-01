ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Romeo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Capper hosts haunted house for its adult clients, staff to enjoy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a spooky time celebrating Halloween with its haunted house for people of all ages to enjoy. There were vampires, ghosts, werewolves, and clowns as people toured through the haunted house. The event was put together for their adult services program, so the adults can have some Halloween fun too.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1.  From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden.  Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property.  The Arboretum […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Online booking available for Evergy Plaza’s ice skating rink

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s newest winter attraction -- the ice skating rink. Until the rink hosts its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 12, crews are working to complete the Plaza’s ice rink and the public can now book sessions online.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo sends tiger across the world as part of international program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell to Zayana, the Sumatran Tiger who arrived at her new home across the world at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday. Zayana was sent to New Zealand as part of an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger, Ramah, from the Oklahoma City Zoo in order to aid in the conservation efforts for the endangered species.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy