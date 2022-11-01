Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Romeo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
WIBW
Capper hosts haunted house for its adult clients, staff to enjoy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a spooky time celebrating Halloween with its haunted house for people of all ages to enjoy. There were vampires, ghosts, werewolves, and clowns as people toured through the haunted house. The event was put together for their adult services program, so the adults can have some Halloween fun too.
WIBW
KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
Two Overland Park police officers help out trick-or-treaters on Halloween
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police officers Amanda Burns and Shelbe Piggie were riding around town to find the perfect trick-or-treaters. The officers wanted to use their down time to connect with the community. It was also a way to make sure kids were being safe. “Whenever we’re not on calls, we are encouraged […]
WIBW
Topeka residents now have access to pediatric specialized care closer to home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is bringing specialized pediatric care closer to home. Along with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the two organizations are working together for a new clinic at 9th and Mulvane. ”We’ll be able to provide really anything that we offer in Kansas...
WIBW
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
WIBW
Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen’s struggle to get help after brush with suicidal thoughts illustrates systemic issues
Just before midnight one night in early September, a 17-year-old Free State High School senior parked her SUV on a dead-end road flanked by corn crops, intent on killing herself. Amber had taken some of her father’s medication bottles from the tote where her parents stored them in the kitchen,...
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1. From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden. Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property. The Arboretum […]
Lenexa Fire Department gives a look at what it takes to respond to emergency quickly, safely
Over the past year, there have been three crashes involving local fire trucks, one of them deadly. Now FOX4 is taking a look at what it takes to operate these vehicles.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
WIBW
Online booking available for Evergy Plaza’s ice skating rink
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s newest winter attraction -- the ice skating rink. Until the rink hosts its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 12, crews are working to complete the Plaza’s ice rink and the public can now book sessions online.
WIBW
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo sends tiger across the world as part of international program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell to Zayana, the Sumatran Tiger who arrived at her new home across the world at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday. Zayana was sent to New Zealand as part of an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger, Ramah, from the Oklahoma City Zoo in order to aid in the conservation efforts for the endangered species.
