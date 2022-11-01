ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Oklahoma plotting the future of freight

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation statewide freight plan for 2023-2030 is available for review and comment. The purpose of the update is to reassess Oklahoma's freight needs and to identify any necessary changes to the transportation plan. A statewide freight plan is required to address a number of components, such as strategies for congestion and delays caused by freight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Coloradans launch 'Fracking Fuels the Flames' campaign

(Colorado News Connection) As Colorado experiences bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought and other impacts of a changing climate, a coalition of community groups is urging the state to stop issuing oil and gas fracking permits by 2030. Heidi Leathwood, climate policy analyst with the group 350 Colorado, said...
COLORADO STATE
news9.com

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
ABC News

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the proposal...
MISSOURI STATE
readfrontier.org

At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers

During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado ballot measure committees have raised $41.45 million

As of October 28, Ballotpedia identified $1.01 billion in contributions to support or oppose statewide measures on ballots in 2022. Colorado was among the top five states with the most ballot measure campaign contributions. According to campaign finance reports due on October 31, which covered information through October 26, 15...
COLORADO STATE
KOCO

New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
OKLAHOMA STATE

