MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation statewide freight plan for 2023-2030 is available for review and comment. The purpose of the update is to reassess Oklahoma's freight needs and to identify any necessary changes to the transportation plan. A statewide freight plan is required to address a number of components, such as strategies for congestion and delays caused by freight.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO