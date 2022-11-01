Read full article on original website
OK utility customers questioning reimbursement in Securitization Law
Oklahoma utility customers are questioning the Securitization Law that requires Oklahomans to reimburse our three major utility companies.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma plotting the future of freight
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation statewide freight plan for 2023-2030 is available for review and comment. The purpose of the update is to reassess Oklahoma's freight needs and to identify any necessary changes to the transportation plan. A statewide freight plan is required to address a number of components, such as strategies for congestion and delays caused by freight.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
KOCO
Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
kiowacountypress.net
Coloradans launch 'Fracking Fuels the Flames' campaign
(Colorado News Connection) As Colorado experiences bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought and other impacts of a changing climate, a coalition of community groups is urging the state to stop issuing oil and gas fracking permits by 2030. Heidi Leathwood, climate policy analyst with the group 350 Colorado, said...
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
New Swadley’s audit claims state owes company millions
An independent audit was performed showing the State of Oklahoma owing Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen money for their work in remodeling and operating state park restaurants.
Oklahoma ranked one of the ‘worst states for Millennials’
While many Oklahoma leaders are working to attract younger professionals to move to the Sooner State, a new study says the state may not be the best for Millennials.
news9.com
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
ABC News
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the proposal...
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
readfrontier.org
At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers
During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
readfrontier.org
For some Oklahoma Republicans, a longing for ‘a return to decency’
Depending on which poll you believe, Gov. Kevin Stitt is up by 15 points over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, or he’s down by 3 points, or maybe it’s a 1 point disadvantage. What’s more clear than the polling results is that Stitt’s stances on education and abortion and...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado ballot measure committees have raised $41.45 million
As of October 28, Ballotpedia identified $1.01 billion in contributions to support or oppose statewide measures on ballots in 2022. Colorado was among the top five states with the most ballot measure campaign contributions. According to campaign finance reports due on October 31, which covered information through October 26, 15...
KOCO
New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
NBC News
Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister
The Oklahoma governor’s race is closer than expected, as Native American tribes in the state put their support behind the Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister. 16 percent of the state’s population identify with at least one Native American tribe. Garrett Haake reports from Oklahoma.Nov. 2, 2022.
okcfox.com
Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
