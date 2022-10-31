ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Tiny Village Located Within an Idaho Diner

You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
Why do Some Idahoans Think Lines in the Sky Might be Dangerous?

The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley

A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
Why to Mow Your Lawn One Last Time this Year in the Magic Valley

When it comes to yard work this time of year most are thinking about raking leaves and making sure the sprinklers are turned off and the hoses are blown out. The summer yard work seems to be in the past, while the focus is turning towards fall and winter. Despite many of us putting away the lawnmowers, it may be wise to use them one last time before putting them away for good this year.
Do’s and Don’ts of Open Burning in Twin Falls City Limits

The burning of yard debris is a common practice in many parts of the country. And this time of year, you might be looking for a way to get rid of some fall yard waste without having to haul it away. However, there are some things to consider before lighting that pile of tree trimmings on fire. In the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, there are specific regulations that should be followed when open burning leaves and other yard materials.
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite

A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
