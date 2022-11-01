Read full article on original website
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Parker Selby represents best of public service
We are lucky that Stell Parker Selby, born in Milford, is running to represent District 20 in the Delaware Legislature. Raised in Lewes and Milton, she is not only well known, but also very knowledgeable about the challenges, priorities and goals of those living in the Milton, Lewes and Rehoboth areas.
Rehoboth selects giant arbovitae for annual tree lighting Nov. 25
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Early voting abuzz in Lewes
Vehicles stream into Lewes Fire Department Station 2 around noon, Nov. 1, to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following Sussex County locations:. • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
Vote Phelps to end Democrat rule in House
This is to express my concern over the one-sided governing that Delaware has been subjected to for the past two decades. We have an opportunity to turn this around Nov. 8 by electing a non-politician to be our representative for District 14, which includes Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and the southern part of Lewes.
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
St. Jude Catholic Church to host emergency shelter for men
With the support of Code Purple of Sussex County, sponsored by Love Inc. of Seaford, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church on Coastal Highway in Lewes will host a winter emergency shelter for men from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, March 15. Code Purple will host a one-night training for...
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
