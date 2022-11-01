ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Medford Target

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyJZP_0iuCAXEk00
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman wanted for stealing merchandise from a Medford store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is wanted for stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.

A woman stole alcoholic beverages and beauty products from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Medford, at about noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 31.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 25

C Mac
3d ago

Ok this may be a stupid question, but if they capture her on camera saying she's stolen things why wasn't she stopped? I don't get all these people stealing and their photos being taken but are just able to walk out the door. 🤔

Reply(1)
10
Lisa bender
3d ago

How funny. Beauty products and Alcohol. Your going to need Beauty products when you drink alcohol. 😆

Reply
9
 

