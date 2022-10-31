Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after an overnight standoff in southern Illinois. According to a Facebook post by the Perry County sheriff, deputies responded to a shots fired incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville, Ill. The sheriff...
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
wrul.com
Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
wmix94.com
DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
KFVS12
Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says. In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours. In full, Allen's...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person of interest
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest in the case of a stolen credit card. Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photos is asked to call...
wjpf.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff warns of new scam
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of another new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received several calls Tuesday from residents who were told the same story that they "missed court today and now have criminal and civil warrants." The scammers are spoofing the phone number to make...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
