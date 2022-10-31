ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi

Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
CENTRALIA, IL
wrul.com

Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery

A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
wmix94.com

DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
NASHVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday

Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
SESSER, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff warns of new scam

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of another new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received several calls Tuesday from residents who were told the same story that they "missed court today and now have criminal and civil warrants." The scammers are spoofing the phone number to make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy