High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Somers School District superintendent shuts down lesson on racism after parents’ complaints
A teacher at Somers High School was teaching using the book, “Me and White Supremacy,” by Layla Saad.
riverjournalonline.com
Sleepy Hollow Hispanic Scholarship Winner – Reyshel Guzmán
Puede encontrar una versión en español de este artículo AQUÍ. The Carpinone family, owners of Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown, has established a scholarship for Hispanic students at Sleepy Hollow High School. This is the sixth of six essays written by the scholarship winners.
riverjournalonline.com
United Way To Host 10TH Annual Women’s Leadership Event In Support Of ‘Alice’
Jan Fisher has devoted her career to strengthening nonprofit organizations, the people they serve and the nonprofit workforce. She serves on several local boards and committees to support the social and economic vibrancy of Westchester County. Aleida Frederico is a champion of economic empowerment, education, and healthy communities, dedicating her time to aid in the development of emerging leaders. She serves on the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
Yonkers BOE to rename school after former President Obama
The Palisade Prep School will be officially renamed the Barack Obama School for Social Justice on Thursday.
rocklanddaily.com
Four Spring Valley Police Department Officers Receive Award for Heroic Act
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and the Spring Valley Village Board presented four Spring Valley police officers with the 2022 NYS Senate Commendation Award for preventing a suicide jumper incident. On September 20, officers Jordan and Ungar were first to arrive at the overpass on Route 59 in Spring Valley. A visibly...
Independent Investigator To Probe Accusations Of Corruption At School District In Mount Vernon
A Westchester County school district is hiring a third-party investigator to investigate corruption accusations that residents have raised. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy and Board of Education President Adriane Saunders released a joint statement in which they announced that the city's school district would "immediately retain the professional services of outside experts" to answer questions about the district's contractual procurement process and use of grant funding.
Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat
District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes while police identified the sender and determined the threat wasn’t credible.
Holiday Events in Rockland
Check out fun holiday events in Rockland, from a Santa workshop to visiting some Holiday Lights, and don’t forget to mark your calendars!
thehudsonindependent.com
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public
A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
Brewster High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave amid investigation
A Brewster High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a district spokesperson.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Putnam County, NY
Putnam County may be small, but its natural beauty and rich history have proven its potential for adventure through the years. The county is filled with exciting sites and activities while being just an hour away from the bustling streets of Manhattan. The county, with an estimated 97,936 population as...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Wrongful death suit filed against Thornwood school over suicide of student who was punished
A lawsuit has been filed against an international boarding school in Thornwood for the wrongful death of a 17-year-old Italian citizen who died by suicide after being punished by the school.
Stop & Shop employees, 2 ex-Giants deliver turkeys to Food Bank of Hudson Valley
Stephen Baker and Joe Morris joined a dozen Stop & Shop employees for the second year in a row to deliver 500 turkeys to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley in Orange County.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Final New York state marching band rankings: Where did your school wind up?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The final weekly averages of all the marching bands in New York state reflect what played out on the field of the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday -- the best teams bring it when everything is on the line. Four of the six winners at the New...
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
