Irvington, NY

Sleepy Hollow Hispanic Scholarship Winner – Reyshel Guzmán

Puede encontrar una versión en español de este artículo AQUÍ. The Carpinone family, owners of Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown, has established a scholarship for Hispanic students at Sleepy Hollow High School. This is the sixth of six essays written by the scholarship winners.
TARRYTOWN, NY
United Way To Host 10TH Annual Women’s Leadership Event In Support Of ‘Alice’

Jan Fisher has devoted her career to strengthening nonprofit organizations, the people they serve and the nonprofit workforce. She serves on several local boards and committees to support the social and economic vibrancy of Westchester County. Aleida Frederico is a champion of economic empowerment, education, and healthy communities, dedicating her time to aid in the development of emerging leaders. She serves on the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Independent Investigator To Probe Accusations Of Corruption At School District In Mount Vernon

A Westchester County school district is hiring a third-party investigator to investigate corruption accusations that residents have raised. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy and Board of Education President Adriane Saunders released a joint statement in which they announced that the city's school district would "immediately retain the professional services of outside experts" to answer questions about the district's contractual procurement process and use of grant funding.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
15 Best Things to Do in Putnam County, NY

Putnam County may be small, but its natural beauty and rich history have proven its potential for adventure through the years. The county is filled with exciting sites and activities while being just an hour away from the bustling streets of Manhattan. The county, with an estimated 97,936 population as...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY

