The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
GOP Candidate Says Abortion Decisions Belong to 'Gentlemen' Legislators
A Republican nominee for the Senate sparked a furious backlash on social media after saying that he thinks decisions on abortion rights belong to "gentlemen" state legislators. Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, made the comments when speaking about whether...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Amendment 2 puts abortion policy solely in hands of elected legislators
Republicans have led in the Kentucky State Senate for more than 20 years, standing up and speaking for the principles of most Kentucky residents across the commonwealth. In 2016, Kentucky voters flipped control in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century, solidifying the strength of the commonwealth’s conservative values.
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
JD Vance films ad showing him cooking breakfast for his family in someone else’s kitchen
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance has recorded a new television advertisment that features him cooking breakfast for his family in someone else’s kitchen. The campaign manager for Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Rep Tim Ryan, Dave Chase, tweeted a screenshot from the new advertisement next to a picture of what he claims is actually Mr Vance’s kitchen.
Michigan Democrat’s lead shows abortion may be the issue that decides midterm races
As several key battleground states fight over whether to protect or ban abortion, Democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin says it will motivate voters: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department's top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access "comply with international human rights and treaty obligations," according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
Stacey Abrams appears to suggest abortions are a way to fight inflation: Georgia Democrat says 'having children is why you’re worried about' rising prices - and you can't separate 'unwanted pregnancies' from 'economic issues'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted that abortion rights and today's economic issues are intertwined during a TV interview on Wednesday morning. Her critics immediately accused the progressive voting rights activist of offering abortion as a way to fight out-of-control inflation that's currently plaguing Americans across the country. She...
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'
Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states
Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling.In August, voters rejected a Republican-proposed state constitutional amendment that would gut protections for abortion care in Kansas, a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, and which anti-abortion activists anticipated would kickstart a nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade finally got what it wanted...
Thomas Suddes: Will Ohio Republicans rig national elections next?
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com If state government were a car, the Ohio Supreme Court would be the emergency brake – a fact worth remembering on Election Day, given the looming GOP sweep of the Statehouse. ...
Is recreational marijuana on the ballot in Ohio this November?
The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.
Biden draws a line on abortion. Will Democrats follow?
President Joe Biden offered some insight Thursday into his stance on abortion as Democrats focus on the issue ahead of the midterm elections, saying his view is contained in the text of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Washington Examiner
Democrats are finally being forced to own their abortion extremism
The goal of the pro-life movement has never been a secret: Make abortion illegal and unthinkable. How we reach that goal is its own debate, but we’ve never been shy about what we believe and what it is we’re fighting for. Abortion activists, however, have hidden behind a...
Judge questions her own authority to reinstate Iowa abortion ban
A district court judge will decide within the next two months whether a state law that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — which was blocked by a court order nearly four years ago — should go into effect. At issue is whether court rules allow the judge to review the […] The post Judge questions her own authority to reinstate Iowa abortion ban appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
