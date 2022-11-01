ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony

Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise. The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
Bachelor Nation’s Casey Woods Reveals He Hasn’t Walked in 4 Months

Casey Woods is updating fans on his health after being shown suffering an injury on this week’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”. While filming in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico, over the summer, Woods fainted on the show and had a bad fall. At the time, he complained of an ankle injury before being taken away by ambulance.
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.

