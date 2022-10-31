ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

O’Rourke outraises Abbott in final month of Texas governor’s race

THE TEXAS TRIBUNE — Beto O’Rourke outraised Gov. Greg Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday. They were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke hauled in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the monthlong period.
Can't say you didn't try: Texans dropped $16 million on lottery tickets in one day

DALLAS — We can't say you didn't try. No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Monday night. But plenty of people tried, especially here in Texas. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texans dropped nearly $17 million -- $16,695,498, to be exact -- on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.
