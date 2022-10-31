Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
How close is the race for Texas governor? According to these experts, closer than the polls suggest
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KIII TV3
O’Rourke outraises Abbott in final month of Texas governor’s race
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE — Beto O’Rourke outraised Gov. Greg Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday. They were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke hauled in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the monthlong period.
KIII TV3
Report says 2,770 abortions were provided in Texas in April. By August, that number fell to 10
DALLAS — The immediate impact was emotion. People spilled onto the streets of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth – some celebrating, some protesting – when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Four months later, researchers have made a first attempt to quantify the...
KIII TV3
Can't say you didn't try: Texans dropped $16 million on lottery tickets in one day
DALLAS — We can't say you didn't try. No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Monday night. But plenty of people tried, especially here in Texas. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texans dropped nearly $17 million -- $16,695,498, to be exact -- on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.
