New Castle, PA

butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High

The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County hosting hiring event

Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
ellwoodcity.org

ECIAHF October Meeting Recap

Members of the Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation met Thursday October 27th at Hunter Bros Coffee, at 229 Portersville Road. The meeting opened with “A Prayer in Time of Need.” World War II Veteran and hero Mr. Guy Prestia led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Treasurer Cherlyn Rangel reported on the current expenses and remaining balance. Due to needed changes and updating of information Secretary Virginia Ottaviani will give a complete report at the November meeting.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry

Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County Humane Society hosting holiday photo event

The Columbiana County Humane Society is hosting a holiday photo shoot to benefit the animal charity event. The event will include a photo shoot with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf. The cost is $20 with all proceeds going to the Columbiana County Humane Society, which relies solely on donations,...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market

Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.For Gregory Reeder, of Butler,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Lincoln High School To Offer European Trip In Summer 2024

Lincoln High School is planning an educational European tour for the summer of 2024. Students will experience Paris, Provence, and Barceona, Spain, over a 10 day trip according to Jason Bell, Spanish Teacher at Lincoln. The trip is open to all students who are currently enrolled in 9th through 12th...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

New business owner shares her story

Kayla Fleming opened Totalus this summer in the heart of downtown Butler. The shop at 132 E Jefferson St. sells Boba tea, pizza rolls and more. Our vision of Totalus started about five years ago, and we have slowly worked since that moment to bring it a reality. During that...
BUTLER, PA
kidsburgh.org

12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events

Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA

