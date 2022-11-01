Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High
The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
ellwoodcity.org
ECIAHF October Meeting Recap
Members of the Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation met Thursday October 27th at Hunter Bros Coffee, at 229 Portersville Road. The meeting opened with “A Prayer in Time of Need.” World War II Veteran and hero Mr. Guy Prestia led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Treasurer Cherlyn Rangel reported on the current expenses and remaining balance. Due to needed changes and updating of information Secretary Virginia Ottaviani will give a complete report at the November meeting.
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual "Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive."
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County Humane Society hosting holiday photo event
The Columbiana County Humane Society is hosting a holiday photo shoot to benefit the animal charity event. The event will include a photo shoot with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf. The cost is $20 with all proceeds going to the Columbiana County Humane Society, which relies solely on donations,...
wtae.com
Meet the therapy dog making a difference in an Allegheny County school district
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the North Hills School District reported a 75% boost in their overall mood after coming in contact with a furry friend named Layla. The 4-year-old mini golden doodle is more than just a teacher’s pet. She’s a fully-trained therapy dog. Layla’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Festival of Lights to bring crafts, fireworks, Christmas festivities to La Roche
La Roche University will bring a variety of festive activities to its McCandless campus with its annual Festival of Lights celebration. Slated for Dec. 2, the event will begin with a craft show from 3 to 9 p.m. at Zappala Campus Center and end with a fireworks display over the campus at 8:30 p.m.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market
Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
Sewickley's Tull Family Theater will be renamed next year
The Tull Family Theater, a Sewickley nonprofit, will be going by a new name for at least the next decade. It is being renamed The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center — or “The Lindsay,” for short — effective Jan. 1 . The change is part of...
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.For Gregory Reeder, of Butler,...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
ellwoodcity.org
Lincoln High School To Offer European Trip In Summer 2024
Lincoln High School is planning an educational European tour for the summer of 2024. Students will experience Paris, Provence, and Barceona, Spain, over a 10 day trip according to Jason Bell, Spanish Teacher at Lincoln. The trip is open to all students who are currently enrolled in 9th through 12th...
cranberryeagle.com
New business owner shares her story
Kayla Fleming opened Totalus this summer in the heart of downtown Butler. The shop at 132 E Jefferson St. sells Boba tea, pizza rolls and more. Our vision of Totalus started about five years ago, and we have slowly worked since that moment to bring it a reality. During that...
kidsburgh.org
12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events
Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
ER wait times increasing at local children’s hospitals due to surge in RSV cases
PITTSBURGH — Pediatric hospitals across the country are filling up as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are surging, which is leading to long wait times in the emergency room. Earlier Monday, the wait time at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was longer than nine hours. Children’s Hospital...
Healing or dehumanizing: Experts explore the rise in ‘302’ involuntary psychiatric commitment petitions
Panic shot through Amanda Wilson as she looked up from the hammock chair on the back deck of her Millvale home, taking in the grim expression on her mother’s face. It was the same look she wore during Wilson’s childhood when sharing that a relative had passed away.
Comments / 0