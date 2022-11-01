ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County hosting hiring event

Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High

The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
ellwoodcity.org

New Local Businesses Provides Blood Draws at Home

Did you know you can get your blood drawn for lab work in the comfort of your own home?. Tracey’s Home Blood Draw Services is the only business of its kind in this area and provides homebound patients the perfect option. “My business is unique because the other big...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

ECIAHF October Meeting Recap

Members of the Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation met Thursday October 27th at Hunter Bros Coffee, at 229 Portersville Road. The meeting opened with “A Prayer in Time of Need.” World War II Veteran and hero Mr. Guy Prestia led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Treasurer Cherlyn Rangel reported on the current expenses and remaining balance. Due to needed changes and updating of information Secretary Virginia Ottaviani will give a complete report at the November meeting.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Lincoln High School To Offer European Trip In Summer 2024

Lincoln High School is planning an educational European tour for the summer of 2024. Students will experience Paris, Provence, and Barceona, Spain, over a 10 day trip according to Jason Bell, Spanish Teacher at Lincoln. The trip is open to all students who are currently enrolled in 9th through 12th...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.For Gregory Reeder, of Butler,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches

The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA

Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy