Related
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High
The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles.
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual "Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive."
West Virginia Governor hints at a new business coming to Hancock County
During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County. When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton. Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is […]
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
Youngstown City Council's finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots.
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
ellwoodcity.org
New Local Businesses Provides Blood Draws at Home
Did you know you can get your blood drawn for lab work in the comfort of your own home?. Tracey’s Home Blood Draw Services is the only business of its kind in this area and provides homebound patients the perfect option. “My business is unique because the other big...
ellwoodcity.org
ECIAHF October Meeting Recap
Members of the Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation met Thursday October 27th at Hunter Bros Coffee, at 229 Portersville Road. The meeting opened with “A Prayer in Time of Need.” World War II Veteran and hero Mr. Guy Prestia led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Treasurer Cherlyn Rangel reported on the current expenses and remaining balance. Due to needed changes and updating of information Secretary Virginia Ottaviani will give a complete report at the November meeting.
Ellwood voters will decide tax increase for life-saving position
ELLWOOD CITY — On Tuesday, borough residents will vote on a referendum question that would support a 1 mill tax increase to pay for the Advanced Life Support (ALS) position in three years when the funding from the Ellwood City Community Health Foundation ends. Referendum placed:Tax referendum question to...
ellwoodcity.org
Lincoln High School To Offer European Trip In Summer 2024
Lincoln High School is planning an educational European tour for the summer of 2024. Students will experience Paris, Provence, and Barceona, Spain, over a 10 day trip according to Jason Bell, Spanish Teacher at Lincoln. The trip is open to all students who are currently enrolled in 9th through 12th...
KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.For Gregory Reeder, of Butler,...
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches
The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA
Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
