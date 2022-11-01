Governor Lamont Announces Open Enrollment Period for Health Coverage Through Access Health CT Has Begun and Runs Through January 15

Read full article on original website
ct.gov
Public Invited to First Virtual Public Information Meeting on Study for Improvements to I-95 in Eastern Connecticut
CTDOT hosts virtual engagement for I-95 Eastern CT Planning & Environmental Linkages Study, Branford to Rhode Island. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct its first public information meeting for the I-95 Eastern CT Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study virtually on Zoom, on November 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each session will include a presentation immediately followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. All materials shared during the virtual meeting can be found on the study website today. The public is encouraged to review and make comments through November 30, 2022.
ct.gov
CTDOT Launches CTroads.org to Assist Commuters, Reduce Congestion, and Keep Roads Safe
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced the launch of CTroads.org, the interactive system to help get road users, drivers, and passengers to their destination safely and efficiently. CTroads is the new name for CT Travel Smart, the online traffic map for real-time travel information that originally launched in 2017. The new name is easy to remember and clearly reflects its purpose of roadway travel. CTroads.org came online November 1, 2022.
