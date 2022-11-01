A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO