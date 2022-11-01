ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder

Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Woman Accused Of Stealing $360 From Patchogue Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing about $360 from a Long Island store. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman approached the courtesy desk at King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, with a fraudulent Coinstar receipt and received the funds from the cashier, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
PATCHOGUE, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police carry out gunman that shot two Newark Police officers

Newark,NJ (PBN) Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to a nearby building, according to police and law enforcement officials. Kendall Howard, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office,...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery

A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired

2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
NECN

Houses Evacuated Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Conn.

Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WDTV

Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged in Preston County after officers said he led them on a motorcycle chase after smoking meth. Shortly after 7:30 Monday evening, troopers saw a motorcycle being driven by 42-year-old Robert Friend make an illegal turn out of a parking lot in Masontown, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
PHILIPPI, WV

