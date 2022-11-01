Read full article on original website
Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City Gallery
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art Reception
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
NBC Connecticut
Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder
Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Recent Area Breaking and Entering as Investigation Continues
According to Randolph County Sheriff Robert R. Elbon Jr., the investigation after a breaking and entering at Elkins Motorsports involving the theft of multiple UTVs and an ATV has resulted in the recovery of all the items. Arrests, however, have not yet been made. According to the information, the thefts...
Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Woman Accused Of Stealing $360 From Patchogue Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing about $360 from a Long Island store. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman approached the courtesy desk at King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, with a fraudulent Coinstar receipt and received the funds from the cashier, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police carry out gunman that shot two Newark Police officers
Newark,NJ (PBN) Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to a nearby building, according to police and law enforcement officials. Kendall Howard, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office,...
Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County
A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
NBC Connecticut
Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery
A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
The victim had three daughters who were inside at the time of the shooting. He was married.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired
2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Hartford gang member, drug dealer, found guilty of fatally shooting man in the back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford gang murder has been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in 2013, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” killed Valentin Santos, Jr., in Hartford, a jury decided. In August 2013, Williams-Bey, who is now 31, was […]
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
NECN
Houses Evacuated Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Conn.
Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
Driver Found To Have Active Warrant During Traffic Stop In Darien, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was found to have an active court-issued warrant during a traffic stop last week, police reported. An officer saw a vehicle traveling west on Post Road in Darien without a front license plate at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Darien Police Department said.
Man Convicted Of Drug Sales, Endangering Welfare Of Child In Putnam County
A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of drug sales and endangering the welfare of a child and sentenced to prison. Orange County resident Malik Ellis, age 26, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to five years in state prison with two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty, said Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
sheltonherald.com
Man shot near corner store in Bridgeport's East Side, city official says
BRIDGEPORT — A man was reportedly shot near a corner store on the East Side Tuesday night, a city official said. The man suffered a head injury and was conscious at Bridgeport Hospital, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. Bridgeport police were...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
WDTV
Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged in Preston County after officers said he led them on a motorcycle chase after smoking meth. Shortly after 7:30 Monday evening, troopers saw a motorcycle being driven by 42-year-old Robert Friend make an illegal turn out of a parking lot in Masontown, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
Bristol Press
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
