tn.gov
DIDD Launches MAPs Program in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is now accepting applications for the Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs) Program. MAPs is a program for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who want to learn how to live and work more independently. It equips people in...
tn.gov
Name a Snowplow Contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is excited to announce the agency’s Name a Snowplow contest. TDOT wants residents across the state to submit their best and most creative names for four snowplows, one for each region. Names submitted should be one or two words. Names should be appropriate...
tn.gov
TDOC Holds Reentry Event
TIPTONVILLE – More than one hundred men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are preparing for their release from prison by learning what it takes to remain crime-free. The men participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reentry resource fair, where they were able to meet with prospective employers and social service agencies to line up jobs, educational opportunities, treatment, and other services needed to stay out of prison and stop victimization.
tn.gov
Comptroller Mumpower Names New Director of Local Government Finance
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
tn.gov
Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 227th birthday. Each year, a representative of the current President of the United States is responsible...
tn.gov
Public Invited to Participate in Voting for Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photos
NASHVILLE --- The public is invited to help the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency select the winning photos for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar contest and the collectible license hard cards. Votes can be submitted online. Click here or on the graphic to the right.. More than 5,000 entries for the...
tn.gov
Lauren Fields to Serve as Department General Counsel
NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Fields as general counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Fields will oversee the Legal Office and be part of Revenue’s executive leadership team. She will act as the department’s chief legal officer, overseeing litigation cases and advising on legislation, tax policy, public records requests, and vehicle title and registration issues, among other matters.
tn.gov
Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting
Public Notice of Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting. W.R.S. Tennessee Tower, 20th Floor, Conference Room A. Microsoft Teams meeting- Join on your computer, mobile app or room device. Meeting ID: 293 260 259 587. Passcode: VTePxQ. Download Teams | Join on the web. Or call in (audio only) +1 629-209-4396,,348265768# United...
tn.gov
Facts about Fentanyl - Free Training
This free training available to all Tennesseans covers the facts about Fentanyl. The presenter will look at recent trends, the risks, and basic precautions to take. This open community training will be hosted on WebEx virtual platform. Click this link to register on EventBrite. Please note the training is scheduled for noon Central Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
tn.gov
Comptroller’s Office Releases First Review of Literacy Success Act
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) has completed its first annual review of the implementation of the Tennessee Literacy Success Act (LSA). Passed during the General Assembly’s 2021 Special Session on Education, the LSA seeks to ensure that students in early grades are on track...
tn.gov
Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC team up to kickoff No Trash November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC are teaming up with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee on November 5 to help kick off No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. "We are...
