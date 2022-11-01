TIPTONVILLE – More than one hundred men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are preparing for their release from prison by learning what it takes to remain crime-free. The men participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reentry resource fair, where they were able to meet with prospective employers and social service agencies to line up jobs, educational opportunities, treatment, and other services needed to stay out of prison and stop victimization.

