Regularly used in furniture and home construction projects, medium-density fiberboard, or MDF, is an inexpensive, light-duty material made of a composite of sawdust and resins, which are fused together using high heat and high pressure. Due to its construction process, MDF boards don’t have the usual defects as plywood or lumber, like knots and rings, making them easy to cut, shape, and otherwise work with.

17 DAYS AGO