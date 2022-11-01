ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

News 12

Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church

Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bridgeport Fire Department celebrates class of 2022 academy graduation

The Bridgeport Fire Department is celebrating the academy graduation for the class of 2022. This marks the completion of a rigorous 12-week training program for 21 new recruits. It also marks the return to in-house training for the department which previously relied on the Connecticut Fire Academy to get recruits...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Milford police: Barricaded subject in custody, surrounding area reopened

An individual barricaded inside a home in Milford for several days is in custody, police announced Friday. The Milford Police Department says the subject was inside 301 Bridgeport Avenue. The surrounding area has since reopened. The Milford Police Department tweeted an update saying in part, “Thank you to everyone for...
MILFORD, CT

