Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin held a Get out the Vote rally in Mahopac Saturday, with Election Day just around the corner. He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend. News...
Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church
Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
'Buy Legal' campaign aims to convince NJ residents to consume licensed cannabis
The new initiative is a response to the growing illicit market for marijuana, even in states like New Jersey where it is legal for recreational purposes.
FBI: Individual who threatened synagogues identified
The man who made threats against synagogues and put all Jewish houses of worship on high security on Thursday has been identified.
West Hartford police: 'Armed and dangerous' wanted in connection to Joseph's University shooting
They say the firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.
Bridgeport Fire Department celebrates class of 2022 academy graduation
The Bridgeport Fire Department is celebrating the academy graduation for the class of 2022. This marks the completion of a rigorous 12-week training program for 21 new recruits. It also marks the return to in-house training for the department which previously relied on the Connecticut Fire Academy to get recruits...
Suspect apprehended after FBI warns of 'credible, broad' threats to NJ synagogues
The bureau described in a Thursday tweet "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ."
Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village
The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.
Westchester DA: Gang member found guilty in 2021 Yonkers assault
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang faces five to 25 years in state prison for the assault.
Greenburgh Black Lives Matter mural suffering damage
Harper showed News 12 damage caused by bird droppings, water and rain since the mural, located underneath the I-287 overpass on Manhattan Avenue in Greenburgh, was completed two months ago.
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
Vote 2022: Close friends compete in race for Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is going against Jillian Hanlon.
Milford police: Barricaded subject in custody, surrounding area reopened
An individual barricaded inside a home in Milford for several days is in custody, police announced Friday. The Milford Police Department says the subject was inside 301 Bridgeport Avenue. The surrounding area has since reopened. The Milford Police Department tweeted an update saying in part, “Thank you to everyone for...
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
Police: Poughkeepsie man, 77, sold drugs near Dutchess Community College
Police say Charles Faircloth, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in his apartment in the Pendell Commons complex.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Detectives: 6 people injured, 3 critically, in partial St. James building collapse
The architect - Mancini Mui, based in Smithtown, did not comment to News 12, but police say they have proper permits in place.
Vote 2022: Candidate for Dutchess County Sheriff's Office could make history
Two close friends are battling for a four-year term in the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office -- one is a man with decades of experience and the other is a woman looking to make history. Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is going against Jillian Hanlon. Hanlon, a Democrat, has decades of experience,...
Newburgh offering gift cards for participating in contamination of drinking water study
Participants can earn gift cards up to $50 per adult and $75 per child.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
