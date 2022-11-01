ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montana Talks

The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?

The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
yourbigsky.com

One person charged with multiple counts in Billings Clinic shooting

36-year-old Panda Aradia of Billings has been arrested and charged with criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful restraint in connection with a shooting at the Billings Clinic ER October 16, according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick. Aradia reportedly fired one round in an attempted suicide...
930 AM KMPT

Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders

Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High

According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel in custody

LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others

If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Native Americans, certain urban neighborhoods make up higher percentage of state prison

A new report by the Prison Policy Initiative and Western Native Voice examines where inmates in Montana’s state prison system come from, and looks at incarceration rates at the local level – data that has not been routinely collected and compiled. The report shows that some neighborhoods and areas of Montana’s largest cities contribute disproportionately […] The post Native Americans, certain urban neighborhoods make up higher percentage of state prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Drug overdose sends two West High School students to the hospital

The BPD responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old male students overdosing after ingesting a substance known as “Dab” Wednesday morning. Two West High School students were taken to local hospitals for treatment and one student was released to a guardian after the drug was identified as a concentrated form of cannabis with a high level of THC. According to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick, there is no indication that any other type of drugs were used or present in or on the students and the investigation is continuing.
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Sedition Act

Montana’s Sedition Act The sedition law said that anyone who said or wrote anything in wartime that was “disloyal, profane, violent, scurrilous, contemptuous, slurring or abusive” about the United States was guilty. ...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana

Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy