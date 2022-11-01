Read full article on original website
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?
The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
KULR8
Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
Fairfield Sun Times
Women’s groups sue state of Montana over alleged discrimination in insurance law
Women’s organizations were among plaintiffs suing the State of Montana over a law that permits setting insurance rates based on sex or marital status that passed during the 2021 legislative session. Plaintiffs claim in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that House Bill 379 allows for discriminatory practices from insurance companies...
Montana ranchers seeking culprit who killed cattle
“I didn’t understand why anybody would do something like that to an animal just standing there,” Jean Loyning said
yourbigsky.com
One person charged with multiple counts in Billings Clinic shooting
36-year-old Panda Aradia of Billings has been arrested and charged with criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful restraint in connection with a shooting at the Billings Clinic ER October 16, according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick. Aradia reportedly fired one round in an attempted suicide...
Charges filed against woman shot by officer at Billings Clinic
Charges have been filed against a woman who was shot by a police officer inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department.
Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders
Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High
According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
KULR8
Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel in custody
LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Suspect arrested after shooting BB gun through truck window in Laurel
Pitts said police initially thought the man was still in the residence, but he had apparently snuck out and was caught and arrested nearby.
Native Americans, certain urban neighborhoods make up higher percentage of state prison
A new report by the Prison Policy Initiative and Western Native Voice examines where inmates in Montana’s state prison system come from, and looks at incarceration rates at the local level – data that has not been routinely collected and compiled. The report shows that some neighborhoods and areas of Montana’s largest cities contribute disproportionately […] The post Native Americans, certain urban neighborhoods make up higher percentage of state prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Drug overdose sends two West High School students to the hospital
The BPD responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old male students overdosing after ingesting a substance known as “Dab” Wednesday morning. Two West High School students were taken to local hospitals for treatment and one student was released to a guardian after the drug was identified as a concentrated form of cannabis with a high level of THC. According to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick, there is no indication that any other type of drugs were used or present in or on the students and the investigation is continuing.
Montana’s Sedition Act
Montana’s Sedition Act The sedition law said that anyone who said or wrote anything in wartime that was “disloyal, profane, violent, scurrilous, contemptuous, slurring or abusive” about the United States was guilty. ...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’
Photo illustration by PxHere (Creative Commons) Katie Samson remembers the last moment she had with her son, Cooper, as the nurse turned to take his frail body wrapped in a knitted white blanket out of the room. Cooper died just short of 17 weeks gestation. “I just remember her turning...
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
