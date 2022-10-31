Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Variables That Keep Montanans Close (or Far) From Their Hometowns
I was talking to a friend the other day about how I don't live in my hometown of Great Falls anymore. Which got me wondering what percentage of people stay in the town where they were born. So I polled my coworkers. Only one of them was born here in...
Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders
Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes
Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff
From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
[VIDEO] Part 2: Watch This Guy Break Into Townsquare Media Billings Radio Stations
Welcome back! After a weekend to deliberate and discuss with prosecutors, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has declared that I CAN show you the video footage from our recent break-in at Townsquare Media Billings. TL;DR: The entire video of the break-in is at the bottom of this article. ICYMI: Here's...
This Gas Station’s Well-Known Mascot Was Be-Headed
The Sinclair gas station off Broadwater had some vandalism happen last week. I was on my way to the station at the Double Tree and noticed the Dino’s head was taken right off. I thought maybe someone hit the thing with a car, but that’s not the case.
So Long ExxonMobil: Billings Refinery and Assets Sold to Par Pacific
The sale includes the refinery, associated pipelines, and product terminals. The Silvertip pipeline in its entirety, ExxonMobil's interest in the Yellowstone Pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP, and their interests in both product terminals are mentioned. “ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as...
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0