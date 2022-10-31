ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montana Talks

Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders

Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes

Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff

From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
LAUREL, MT
Montana Talks

So Long ExxonMobil: Billings Refinery and Assets Sold to Par Pacific

The sale includes the refinery, associated pipelines, and product terminals. The Silvertip pipeline in its entirety, ExxonMobil's interest in the Yellowstone Pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP, and their interests in both product terminals are mentioned. “ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy