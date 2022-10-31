After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.

1 DAY AGO