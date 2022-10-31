Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug and firearm offenses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Charles Hunter Nixon, 28, pled guilty to the charges on...
15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Robeson County
MAXTON, N.C. — Authorities on Thursday afternoon airlifted a 15-year-old to a hospital after deputies say he was shot. Robeson County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office did...
WMBF
1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
Robeson County authorities ID 2 men accused of shooting at deputies during pursuit
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified two men arrested and accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit early Monday morning in a residential area of Robeson County. Drayton Charles Bauer, 20, and Brandon Hatler, 23, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, remain in the Robeson County Detention Center on bonds of $2 […]
Man who tried to rob Robeson County bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
North Myrtle Beach official: Neighbors evacuated after man with warrants wouldn’t leave home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after police tried to serve warrant and he wouldn’t leave a home on Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham. Graham said police were trying to serve warrants for domestic violence of a high […]
foxwilmington.com
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after being caught with $40,000 worth of property stolen from the Horry County government. The Horry County Police Department said 34-year-old Christopher George Boone was captured on surveillance video just after midnight on Aug. 8, breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority in Conway.
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who barricaded himself in a home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach home was taken in to custody on Thursday. City officials said he refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite police orders.
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. LGC questions Winnabow’s...
AOL Corp
Horry school district, police should be up front on investigation of teacher, principal
After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
