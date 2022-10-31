ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
Horry school district, police should be up front on investigation of teacher, principal

After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
