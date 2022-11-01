Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
National Roundup
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge...
legalnews.com
New report details Michigan attorney demographics
The State Bar of Michigan has released its annual demographic report for 2022. The report includes hundreds of charts detailing gender, race and ethnicity, and occupational areas for all Michigan attorneys. It also provides demographic information broken down by county and for State Bar of Michigan sections. In many cases, the report also includes a comparable 10-year snapshot of new attorneys to help indicate how the profession changes over time.
legalnews.com
Governor recognizes November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recognized November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week to celebrate the postiive contributions made by veteran-owned small businesses to our local communities and economies across the state. “During Veterans Small Business Week, we highlight local veteran-owned small businesses and acknowledge the huge impact veteran business...
legalnews.com
Michigan's Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform approves comprehensive blueprint for statewide transformation
Lansing—The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform recently approved a comprehensive set of consensus-based recommendations to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system. These recommendations are based on an unprecedented assessment of Michigan’s juvenile justice system and are grounded in what research shows works to improve community safety, reduce disparities, and improve youth outcomes.
legalnews.com
'Work-Life Balance' focus of WLAMom online discussion
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, November 7, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom,. The November program will focus on "Work-Life Balance-How to balance work and life in this new hybrid environment." To register for this online discussion, visit www.womenlawyers.org and click...
legalnews.com
Law school deans gather at diversity event
The deans from Michigan law schools attended The Michigan Diversity Council's Legal Diversity Summit in Troy on October 18. The summit, "Moving Beyond Intent: DE&I in Action," offered attendees a look into best practices and facilitated a robust exchange of insights, concepts, and strategies on the legal profession's key diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and solutions.
Comments / 0