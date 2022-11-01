ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

legalnews.com

Court Digest

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
legalnews.com

New report details Michigan attorney demographics

The State Bar of Michigan has released its annual demographic report for 2022. The report includes hundreds of charts detailing gender, race and ethnicity, and occupational areas for all Michigan attorneys. It also provides demographic information broken down by county and for State Bar of Michigan sections. In many cases, the report also includes a comparable 10-year snapshot of new attorneys to help indicate how the profession changes over time.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

First conviction in AG's Boy Scouts of America investigation secured

The first person to be charged as a result of the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Mark Chapman, 51, of New York pled guilty before Judge Kathryn A. Viviano in the 16th Circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Governor recognizes November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recognized November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week to celebrate the postiive contributions made by veteran-owned small businesses to our local communities and economies across the state. “During Veterans Small Business Week, we highlight local veteran-owned small businesses and acknowledge the huge impact veteran business...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Whitmer recognizes November as Veterans and Military Families Month

On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 2022 as Veterans and Military Families Month to honor veterans and military families throughout the state by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes. “This month, we thank Michigan’s brave service members and veterans for their service and sacrifices to keep us...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Law school deans gather at diversity event

The deans from Michigan law schools attended The Michigan Diversity Council's Legal Diversity Summit in Troy on October 18. The summit, "Moving Beyond Intent: DE&I in Action," offered attendees a look into best practices and facilitated a robust exchange of insights, concepts, and strategies on the legal profession's key diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and solutions.
TROY, MI

