legalnews.com
Court Digest
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
legalnews.com
New report details Michigan attorney demographics
The State Bar of Michigan has released its annual demographic report for 2022. The report includes hundreds of charts detailing gender, race and ethnicity, and occupational areas for all Michigan attorneys. It also provides demographic information broken down by county and for State Bar of Michigan sections. In many cases, the report also includes a comparable 10-year snapshot of new attorneys to help indicate how the profession changes over time.
legalnews.com
First conviction in AG's Boy Scouts of America investigation secured
The first person to be charged as a result of the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Mark Chapman, 51, of New York pled guilty before Judge Kathryn A. Viviano in the 16th Circuit...
legalnews.com
Governor recognizes November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recognized November 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week to celebrate the postiive contributions made by veteran-owned small businesses to our local communities and economies across the state. “During Veterans Small Business Week, we highlight local veteran-owned small businesses and acknowledge the huge impact veteran business...
legalnews.com
Whitmer recognizes November as Veterans and Military Families Month
On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 2022 as Veterans and Military Families Month to honor veterans and military families throughout the state by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes. “This month, we thank Michigan’s brave service members and veterans for their service and sacrifices to keep us...
legalnews.com
Law school deans gather at diversity event
The deans from Michigan law schools attended The Michigan Diversity Council's Legal Diversity Summit in Troy on October 18. The summit, "Moving Beyond Intent: DE&I in Action," offered attendees a look into best practices and facilitated a robust exchange of insights, concepts, and strategies on the legal profession's key diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and solutions.
legalnews.com
One week before Election Day, nearly two million Michiganders had requested absentee ballots
Nearly two million Michigan citizens have requested absentee ballots ahead of next week's Nov. 8 election and 1.1 million voters have already submitted their absentee ballot, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Monday. This is a 73 percent increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of...
