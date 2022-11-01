SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has announced that Salinas-native Lisa J. Cisneros will be appointed as a Magistrate Judge in San Francisco. The 43-year-old Salinas High School graduate will move on from her role as Deputy Attorney General in the Civil Rights Enforcement Section. Ms. Cisneros graduated from The post Salinas native appointed as US Magistrate Judge for Northern District Federal Court appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO