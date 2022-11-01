ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
FLINT, MI
Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBW

North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas native appointed as US Magistrate Judge for Northern District Federal Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has announced that Salinas-native Lisa J. Cisneros will be appointed as a  Magistrate Judge in San Francisco. The 43-year-old Salinas High School graduate will move on from her role as Deputy Attorney General in the Civil Rights Enforcement Section. Ms. Cisneros graduated from The post Salinas native appointed as US Magistrate Judge for Northern District Federal Court appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Sheridan Media

Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney

Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
BUFFALO, WY
thecentersquare.com

School employee takes suit against union to Ohio Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – A nonunion school guidance counselor wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide if she can hire her own lawyer for a grievance with her school system, rather than be forced to use union representation. The court has not set a hearing date for Barbara Kolkowski,...
OHIO STATE
WVNS

WV Supreme Court Justice visits local middle school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Supreme Court Justice William R. Wooton returned home to Beckley to speak to students about the court system on October 27. Justice Wooton spoke to six classes at Park Middle School. Wooton said it is important for kids to see success stories from local people.
BECKLEY, WV
KESQ News Channel 3

DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals

The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today.   District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy