Investiture ceremony held for U.S. Attorney Mark Totten

A formal investiture ceremony was held Oct. 19 for U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. Chief United States District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou administered the ceremonial oath of office. Totten’s focus is on upholding the rule of law, keeping the district safe, protecting Civil Rights top priorities.
