Batavia City Code Enforcement Officer Doug Randall has condemned two local hotels on Oak Street due to inoperable fire alarm systems, as well as no electrical, gas or water service. Both the Days Inn by Wyndham and Super 8 by Wyndham have signs posted that say ‘this property is closed’ along with notices from the City. Public Works Director Brett Frank said that the property owners have left the country and the City has been unable to contact them. He added there is not much that can be done unless they don’t pay taxes and the City could then foreclose. Photos by Doug Thompson, WBTA News.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO