Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Batavia City Code Enforcement Officer Doug Randall has condemned two local hotels on Oak Street due to inoperable fire alarm systems, as well as no electrical, gas or water service. Both the Days Inn by Wyndham and Super 8 by Wyndham have signs posted that say ‘this property is closed’ along with notices from the City. Public Works Director Brett Frank said that the property owners have left the country and the City has been unable to contact them. He added there is not much that can be done unless they don’t pay taxes and the City could then foreclose. Photos by Doug Thompson, WBTA News.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer headed to western New York
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after getting a call from New York’s senior U.S. senator, a British company that produces equipment needed to make semiconductors announced plans Wednesday to build a $319 million facility in the western part of the state. Edwards Vacuum plans to construct a...
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Buffalo woman joins class action lawsuit against Kia
The list of plaintiffs is growing longer, in a lawsuit against two car manufacturers, amid claims they haven't done enough to prevent cars from being stolen. Among the litigants, is a Buffalo woman who recently had her car stolen, and wrecked by thieves. "They need to do something for all...
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
New York lands another project tied to chip industry
A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections
Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million facility in Genesee County
TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Edwards Vacuum, a major semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park as the location for their new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility. The dry pump technology produced at […]
UPDATE: Missing Greece boy found safe
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?
An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season
It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
Comments / 0