Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week is North Dakota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week and many of us are wondering in store for the upcoming winter. Meteorologists often turn to ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator to determine if an El Niño or La Niña is present when creating a winter outlook. With a La Niña, stronger than normal winds in this part of the world push warmer water westward, allowing for cooler water to come to the surface farther east.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota producer finishes up growing season by harvesting sunflowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up the harvest season by cutting row crops. Stan Boehm is happy with the numbers he’s seeing on his yield monitor as he cuts his sunflower crop. “There’s a good crop out here. That helps everything. The prices are...
A big win for North Dakota cattle producers
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
KFYR-TV
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
kiowacountypress.net
Coloradans launch 'Fracking Fuels the Flames' campaign
(Colorado News Connection) As Colorado experiences bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought and other impacts of a changing climate, a coalition of community groups is urging the state to stop issuing oil and gas fracking permits by 2030. Heidi Leathwood, climate policy analyst with the group 350 Colorado, said...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
kiowacountypress.net
North Dakota updating pipeline safety programs
(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission is using a recent influx of federal dollars to implement pipeline safety programs. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration awarded $2.6 million in grants to the state, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer. The PSC will...
kiowacountypress.net
Nebraskans urge better state management of factory farm animal waste
(Nebraska News Connection) Clean-water advocates are urging the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to do more to protect drinking water and soil quality impacted by industrial-scale beef, pork and chicken operations. Jonathan Leo, of counsel, Richman Law and Policy, points to one proposed operation in Dundy County expected to...
Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
North Dakota to receive over $10 million to increase and expand meat and poultry processing
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Erin Oban today announced that USDA Rural Development is investing $471,525 in North Dakota through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) and $10 million through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program. The announcement comes after […]
Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner
BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry.
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress.
kiowacountypress.net
October 2022 Arkansas River Report
Leadville - 1.32 inches. Walsenburg - 1.05 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.14-0.56 inch. Early season snowpack is trending above average for the Arkansas Basin with the latest NRCS Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) report showing basin-wide snowpack at 125 percent of median for snow-water equivalent (SWE). The highest reading is currently at Hayden Pass, where the SNOTEL station shows the SWE at 2.5 inches.
North Dakotans 19+ May Soon Be Gambling At Tribal Casinos.
ND Governor Doug Burgum endorses plan to lower legal gambling age at casinos
kiowacountypress.net
Utah to offer cash for replacing lush lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
(Utah News Connection) Starting this week, the state is taking applications for a program to pay up to $1 dollar a square foot of turf to replace water-guzzling grass with drought-resistant landscaping. Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn...
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Former California cop says North Dakota’s marijuana ballot measure won’t make our state like hers
Minot, N.D. — A national anti-marijuana group that is organizing the opposition to Measure 2, which, if passed by North Dakota voters, would legalize recreational marijuana, has been touting support from several law enforcement groups. These organizations say legalizing marijuana will hurt public safety. There will be more crime....
KFYR-TV
District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
NBCMontana
Breezy conditions today; next weather maker arrives tomorrow creating big changes
LAKE WIND ADVISORY is now in effect through 7 PM Sunday for Flathead Lake. Waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Besides...
Comments / 0