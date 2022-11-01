Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
Hunters asked to donate deer to feed hungry Hoosiers
— Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is asking hunters throughout the state to help feed Hoosiers in need this deer season. Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with various community members and organizations to get nutritious meat into hunger-relief agencies and into the hands of residents in need. Farmers,...
WRBI Radio
Langferman to be honored as IASP District 10 High School Principal of the Year
Milan, IN — Milan’s Ryan Langferman will be honored as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year for Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) District 10 on Sunday, November 20. It will take place at a recognition ceremony as part of the 2022 Principals of the Year...
WRBI Radio
DNR offers free admission to veterans, active-duty military on Nov. 11
— All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day (Friday, November 11). This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.
WRBI Radio
FSSA “Believe in You” campaign aims to help youth at risk for criminal justice involvement, substance misuse
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is launching a new program to support Hoosier youth in building a stronger sense of self through the “Believe in You” campaign. The campaign includes resources focusing on specific topics and behaviors that have been identified as risk areas for alcohol and substance misuse, such as developing mental strength, positive thinking, coping techniques, and self-control.
Comments / 0