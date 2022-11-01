Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is launching a new program to support Hoosier youth in building a stronger sense of self through the “Believe in You” campaign. The campaign includes resources focusing on specific topics and behaviors that have been identified as risk areas for alcohol and substance misuse, such as developing mental strength, positive thinking, coping techniques, and self-control.

