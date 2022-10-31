ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NOLA.com

The Saints are about to get a versatile defender back from injured reserve

More reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints defense. Defensive back P.J. Williams, who has not played since the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, practiced with the team Thursday afternoon, signaling he will be designated to return from injured reserve. Williams initially went on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know

On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday. While Allen declined to get into specific timelines for Thomas' recovery, he added, “I don’t anticipate...
NFL

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy, the only punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played his entire career for the Raiders franchise and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time first-team All Pro.
NOLA.com

The shutout by the Saints defense was a welcome rarity. 'That is what we are capable of.'

The zero on the scoreboard served as the cherry atop the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The win was just the Saints’ third of the season in eight games, but the 24-0 triumph showed what the defense is able to accomplish. It was just the third shutout of the entire 2022 NFL season, and it came against a team that was averaging 27.2 points per game.
