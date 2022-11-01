ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Neubacher Award recipient advocates for those with hidden disabilities

For the millions of Americans living with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel disorders, the hidden disease can affect every aspect of their lives, including whether they will have access to a restroom anytime, anywhere. When Jill Sklar took her then-5-year-old son tennis shoe shopping she had...
Candidate support for reparations would mobilize Detroit voters

While most Detroiters intend to vote in the November midterm election, those who are uncertain about voting or unlikely to vote could be motivated to cast a ballot by a candidate’s support for reparations, according to a new survey from the University of Michigan. Young Black residents ages 18-34...
DETROIT, MI

