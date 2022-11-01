ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputies to Participate in “No Shave November” to Raise Awareness and Funding for the Fight Against Cancer

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Commodity Supplemental Food program offers help for seniors

Felicia Davis, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department, has seen an uptick in USDA commodity distribution applications, likely due to rising food prices. Last year around this time, a local grocery advertised a three-to-five pound pack of 80/20 Premium Select Angus ground chuck for $3.39 a pound. Today, ground chuck can cost over $5 per pound at some stores. That’s a 47.5 percent increase, and that’s just one example. Everything has gone up.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh Police searching for theft suspect

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana on October 27 at 12:24 AM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
thriveswla.com

Medical Marijuana in SWLA: Medicis Pharmacy is at Your Service

The history of medicinal marijuana goes back to ancient times. In many parts of the world, practitioners mixed marijuana into medicines to treat pain and other ailments. In the 19th century, it was introduced for therapeutic use in Western medicine and is one of the 50 “fundamental herbs” in traditional Chinese medicine. Today, marijuana is becoming widely accepted and is used to treat a variety of health issues.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 3200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana that occurred between October 22 at 1 PM and October 25 at 8 AM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
ROANOKE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Charges of Alleged Contractor Fraud, Exploitation of the Infirmed, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Charges of Alleged Contractor Fraud, Exploitation of the Infirmed, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 27, 2022, that between July and October 2022, the CPSO and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints about John L. Foreman, 60, of Lake Charles, Louisiana DBA Foreman Construction.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy