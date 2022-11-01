Read full article on original website
Powerball Mania - Billion Dollar RI Shopping Spree
“You gotta play to win” is the old adage for state lotteries. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is projected to be $1.2 billion. The cash option is expected to be around $597 million. It is not far off from the biggest jackpot in U.S. history, a $1.586 billion Powerball on...
GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer
James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
Flickers Founder George T. Marshall Has Died
Flickers Founder George T. Marshall has died. Rhode Island Film and Television Office Executive Director Steve Feinberg announced his passing on Tuesday. "It is with profound sadness to share the unfortunate news that our wonderful friend and Rhode Island treasure, George T. Marshall, has passed away," said Feinberg. "George leaves...
