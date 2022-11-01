Read full article on original website
Bad O Knows
2d ago
They are doing anything to look good what the Oath Keepers did was not Patriotism but Hatetriotism
fox5dc.com
2 men detained after shots fired blocks from White House: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have detained two people after shots were fired blocks from the White House. The shots were reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. D.C. police and Secret Service agents responded to the scene. Officials say they recovered several shell casings from the rooftop of a nearby building in the 1300 block of Green Court NW. Two men were detained at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors expected to dismiss dozens of gun, possession cases due to DC Police investigation
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports. FOX 5 has learned details about one of the...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
Her own children denounced her in court.
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
Man and woman shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace just before 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot. A short time later, a man who had been...
VB father, daughter plead guilty to charges in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection
A father and daughter from Virginia Beach have pleaded guilty in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
NBC Washington
Photos of Suspect Car Released After 14-Year-Old Football Star Killed in DC
D.C. police released photos Wednesday of a car they believe the suspect or suspects involved in a 14-year-old boy's death were driving when they shot and killed the teen Monday night in Southeast. Antoine Manning was shot to death near his home in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE...
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
fox5dc.com
Conceal carry bill debate
Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
Former officer faces one year suspension amid reckless endangerment charges
A Baltimore Police officer, who was facing reckless endangerment charges from an August 2020 incident, is now facing a one year suspension.
Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team
Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
Commercial Observer
Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates
On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police say there is an uptick in Fed Hill robberies
Baltimore City police are warning about an uptick in robberies in Federal Hill in recent days. Southern District police said the robberies have been occurring mostly during the evening hours. They're urging people who live and visit that area to remain alert and be observant, looking for signs of potential...
