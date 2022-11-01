ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 4

Bad O Knows
2d ago

They are doing anything to look good what the Oath Keepers did was not Patriotism but Hatetriotism

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

2 men detained after shots fired blocks from White House: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities have detained two people after shots were fired blocks from the White House. The shots were reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. D.C. police and Secret Service agents responded to the scene. Officials say they recovered several shell casings from the rooftop of a nearby building in the 1300 block of Green Court NW. Two men were detained at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man and woman shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace just before 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot. A short time later, a man who had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Conceal carry bill debate

Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team

Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates

On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police say there is an uptick in Fed Hill robberies

Baltimore City police are warning about an uptick in robberies in Federal Hill in recent days. Southern District police said the robberies have been occurring mostly during the evening hours. They're urging people who live and visit that area to remain alert and be observant, looking for signs of potential...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy