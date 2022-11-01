WASHINGTON - Authorities have detained two people after shots were fired blocks from the White House. The shots were reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. D.C. police and Secret Service agents responded to the scene. Officials say they recovered several shell casings from the rooftop of a nearby building in the 1300 block of Green Court NW. Two men were detained at the scene.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO