Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NBC Sports
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
This player is why Jordan Davis injury didn't change Eagles' NFL trade deadline strategy
PHILADELPHIA −The Eagles could have spent the final hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon looking for some help at defensive tackle after the ankle injury to rookie Jordan Davis. But the Eagles didn't act. Nor did they trade for a running back to add to their depth, or a third safety....
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Giants, Eagles eye offense in final hours? | Latest buzz
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
'I'm really excited': Cole Hamels on Philly fans, the World Series, and the 2022 Phillies
"The city of Philadelphia, they love their sports. They are behind you and it does catapult you to playing to a level that you never anticipate," 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels said.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history
When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
Nick Foles’ two-game contribution to the Eagles, Texans story
The Philadelphia Eagles fly south to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday Night Football, kicking off Week 9 of the 2022-2023 NFL season. For Philly, this is the first time since 2010 that they have suited up to face Houston knowing that Nick Foles won’t be lining up under center. The Texans, on the other hand, have started a different signal-caller in.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles feel they have advantage on short week
The Eagles normally give themselves at least a day to enjoy a win. They don’t have that luxury right now. And in his postgame speech on Sunday night, Nick Sirianni made sure to quickly flip his team’s focus to the Houston Texans on a short week. “Remember, the...
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBC Sports
Eagles rule out defensive back Josiah Scott for Texans
The Eagles ruled defensive back and special teamer Josiah Scott out for their national TV game vs. the Texans on Thursday night in Houston. Scott, originally a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020, hurt his ankle Sunday playing special teams in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers. He played a career-high-tying 19 special teams snaps in the 35-13 win before suffering the injury.
NBC Sports
Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans
HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
Yardbarker
Eagles can not get complacent against the Houston Texans in week 9
The Philadelphia Eagles have played and acted like the best NFC team for the season’s first seven weeks. On Thursday night, the 7-0 Eagles play an inferior opponent. The Houston Texans are 1-5-1, have a disgruntled wide receiver, and a defense that has struggled in recent weeks. To most...
Eagles vs. Texans prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 9
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Houston Texans in NFL Week 9 action at NRG Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m....
Pam Oliver represents for HBCUs in Florida Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Florida A&M alumna Pam Oliver is proud to rep her HBCU, and others. The post Pam Oliver represents for HBCUs in Florida Sports Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
FOX43.com
Phillies' home runs did not register on seismograph | VERIFY
MEDIA, Pa. — A viral tweet claiming home runs hit by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series registered on a seismometer has been debunked. The tweet boasts home runs by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm caused such an uproar that the noise and shaking were recorded by Penn State Brandywine's seismometer.
Mercury
At Chester County schools, Phillies fever is at an all-time high
WEST CHESTER—There are Philadelphia Phillies fans and then there is West Chester Area School District’s Mrs. Dorothy Schaller. Each year, Phillies pride sweeps through Exton Elementary and it starts in Mrs. Schaller’s fourth-grade class. From her wall of articles dedicated to the Phillies’ playoff appearances, to her...
Comments / 0