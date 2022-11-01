ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests

The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history

When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Nick Foles’ two-game contribution to the Eagles, Texans story

The Philadelphia Eagles fly south to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday Night Football, kicking off Week 9 of the 2022-2023 NFL season. For Philly, this is the first time since 2010 that they have suited up to face Houston knowing that Nick Foles won’t be lining up under center. The Texans, on the other hand, have started a different signal-caller in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles feel they have advantage on short week

The Eagles normally give themselves at least a day to enjoy a win. They don’t have that luxury right now. And in his postgame speech on Sunday night, Nick Sirianni made sure to quickly flip his team’s focus to the Houston Texans on a short week. “Remember, the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles rule out defensive back Josiah Scott for Texans

The Eagles ruled defensive back and special teamer Josiah Scott out for their national TV game vs. the Texans on Thursday night in Houston. Scott, originally a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020, hurt his ankle Sunday playing special teams in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers. He played a career-high-tying 19 special teams snaps in the 35-13 win before suffering the injury.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans

HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles can not get complacent against the Houston Texans in week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles have played and acted like the best NFC team for the season’s first seven weeks. On Thursday night, the 7-0 Eagles play an inferior opponent. The Houston Texans are 1-5-1, have a disgruntled wide receiver, and a defense that has struggled in recent weeks. To most...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles vs. Texans prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 9

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Houston Texans in NFL Week 9 action at NRG Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Phillies' home runs did not register on seismograph | VERIFY

MEDIA, Pa. — A viral tweet claiming home runs hit by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series registered on a seismometer has been debunked. The tweet boasts home runs by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm caused such an uproar that the noise and shaking were recorded by Penn State Brandywine's seismometer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

At Chester County schools, Phillies fever is at an all-time high

WEST CHESTER—There are Philadelphia Phillies fans and then there is West Chester Area School District’s Mrs. Dorothy Schaller. Each year, Phillies pride sweeps through Exton Elementary and it starts in Mrs. Schaller’s fourth-grade class. From her wall of articles dedicated to the Phillies’ playoff appearances, to her...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

