Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home
It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
Tree Hugger
Rentable Modern Treehouse Is Built for Cold Climates
Treehouses are a perennial favorite on Treehugger, and no wonder: they often incorporate green-minded notions like simple living, small space design, and, of course, getting humans to reconnect with trees and nature in general. In Quebec, Canada, local cabin building company Repère Boréal has built a treehouse with an intriguing...
yankodesign.com
This tiny wooden cabin revamps remote working & is a boon for frazzled employees
Charlie Hammond spent years working in London’s start-up culture, which led him to feel perpetually exhausted and stressed. He knew he needed to get away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city, and he finally zoned in on the West Coast. He moved to Los Angeles since it provided not only the comfort of a big city but also quiet access to nature. His time in LA, and the peace of mind he acquired there, inspired him to provide a similar experience to other frazzled workers!
yankodesign.com
This sustainable 100% mycelium lampshade was grown into its unique shape in just 5 weeks
We can grow our own food, sometimes we grow our furniture too, and now Estonia-based Myceen is paving the way for being able to even grow your own lampshades! Unveiled this year at the Dutch Design Week, ‘B-Wise’ is a uniquely grungy-looking lampshade that’s actually made from mycelium – the vegetative part of a mushroom or fungus that often grows underneath the surface while we just notice the mushroom caps that make their way through the ground or tree bark.
7 Dark Color Palette Ideas That Won’t Overwhelm Your Space
Move over, light and bright, and let the darkness in. Contrary to what you might think, a dark color palette can liven up your living room rather than weigh it down. Moody colors needn’t feel gloomy, and they can actually ground a space. “Living rooms are the gathering places in most of our homes and a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives,” says Phillip Thomas, the founder of the eponymous New York–based interior design firm. “Creating spaces that incorporate dark colors and really envelop you is a wonderful way to achieve this goal. The key is to create a balance, a tension that complements the space with the goal you are trying to achieve.”
North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ACC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
U.S. Capitol’s Christmas Tree Harvested From North Carolina National Forest
Halloween has only just ended but the U.S. capitol has already picked out its Christmas Tree, and it’s currently on its way to D.C. Each year, the U.S. Capitol architect heads out to one of the nation’s National Parks to select a Christmas tree to display on the West Front Lawn. This year, they selected one from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.
tinyhousetalk.com
14×28 Saguaro Modern Tiny House Plans
These are modern cubic home plans, perfect for creating a living space for one or two people that includes a separate first-floor bedroom area. There’s also room for a three-quarter bath and a u-shaped kitchen. The plans include a covered carport space, and a patio off the bedroom accessible...
Comments / 0