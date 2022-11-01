Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
campbell.edu
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
wschronicle.com
County commissioner knows firsthand the value of the homeownership program
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel knows the value of the county’s homeownership program firsthand: In 2010, she bought her home through it. “It’s a great program,” McDaniel said recently. Such intimate knowledge is especially crucial as the county and the city face the enormous challenge of...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers’ Parade Dance Was ‘Like Elaine On Seinfeld’
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers was a big hit with school alumni and other parade-goers at the NC A&T State University Homecoming when he danced to a rap song along the homecoming parade route accompanied by a Sheriff’s Department vehicle. However, when the video of the song and dance...
Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
rhinotimes.com
Castelli Sends ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter To Manning Campaign
It’s not unusual for political candidates to be offended by the advertisements run by their opponents. Republican 6th District congressional candidate Christian Castelli decided to do something about the ads being run by his opponent, Democratic 6th District Congresswoman Kathy Manning. Greensboro attorney Chuck Winfree, on behalf of the...
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
rhinotimes.com
Off-Again On-Again Bus Service In Greensboro Tuesday
Tuesday, Nov. 1 was not a good day to be riding the bus to work or, for that matter, anywhere else in Greensboro. The city released an announcement at 7:46 a.m. that stated, “No Greensboro Transit Agency bus or paratransit service is running this morning due to a lack of operators. As the City of Greensboro knows more details, we will update the public.”
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
forsythwoman.com
Why Small Towns Matter So Much
For the past several years when I feel a need for a geographical (and spiritual) reprieve, I get into the trusty 2002 Toyota and head for Kernersville, my family’s personal oasis. I take the long way from Greensboro, heading down W. Market Street, and enjoy passing the airport with all its impressive planes, going under an old bridge and by two roundabouts, stopping momentarily in Colfax to give the Bichon Frise a chance for a leisurely stroll. With not much of a specific plan in mind, we engage in what an Italian friend calls “dolce far niente”- the sweetness of doing nothing. Moments later we have entered Kernersville and, passing Whit’s Frozen Custard, I say out loud “See you in a couple of hours,” savoring the thought of a chocolate treat later .
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The court battle for the law enforcement recording of the Hope Solo arrest
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – The videos we obtained from the Winston-Salem Police Department do not show everything that happened the night Officer G.J. Mager arrested Hope Solo. The fact any portion of the video ever became public took a courtroom fight. North Carolina lawmakers exempted body and...
wallstreetwindow.com
First Week of EMS Academy Starts In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County begins its first EMS Academy allowing trainees to be educated while being employed. Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is excited to announce the first week of their new EMS Academy has begun. Working in partnership with Rockingham Community College, trainees are given the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as County employees.
Video of soccer star Hope Solo’s NC arrest released
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
WXII 12
Forsyth County District Attorney Race | Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections' District Attorney race are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
