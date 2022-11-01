ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

campbell.edu

Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
BUIES CREEK, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
wschronicle.com

County commissioner knows firsthand the value of the homeownership program

Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel knows the value of the county’s homeownership program firsthand: In 2010, she bought her home through it. “It’s a great program,” McDaniel said recently. Such intimate knowledge is especially crucial as the county and the city face the enormous challenge of...
FOX8 News

Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Castelli Sends ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter To Manning Campaign

It’s not unusual for political candidates to be offended by the advertisements run by their opponents. Republican 6th District congressional candidate Christian Castelli decided to do something about the ads being run by his opponent, Democratic 6th District Congresswoman Kathy Manning. Greensboro attorney Chuck Winfree, on behalf of the...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Dobson candidate dies as election looms

DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
DOBSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Off-Again On-Again Bus Service In Greensboro Tuesday

Tuesday, Nov. 1 was not a good day to be riding the bus to work or, for that matter, anywhere else in Greensboro. The city released an announcement at 7:46 a.m. that stated, “No Greensboro Transit Agency bus or paratransit service is running this morning due to a lack of operators. As the City of Greensboro knows more details, we will update the public.”
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

Why Small Towns Matter So Much

For the past several years when I feel a need for a geographical (and spiritual) reprieve, I get into the trusty 2002 Toyota and head for Kernersville, my family’s personal oasis. I take the long way from Greensboro, heading down W. Market Street, and enjoy passing the airport with all its impressive planes, going under an old bridge and by two roundabouts, stopping momentarily in Colfax to give the Bichon Frise a chance for a leisurely stroll. With not much of a specific plan in mind, we engage in what an Italian friend calls “dolce far niente”- the sweetness of doing nothing. Moments later we have entered Kernersville and, passing Whit’s Frozen Custard, I say out loud “See you in a couple of hours,” savoring the thought of a chocolate treat later .
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

First Week of EMS Academy Starts In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County begins its first EMS Academy allowing trainees to be educated while being employed. Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is excited to announce the first week of their new EMS Academy has begun. Working in partnership with Rockingham Community College, trainees are given the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as County employees.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County District Attorney Race | Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections' District Attorney race are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

