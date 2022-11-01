Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Old Gold Black
Visit the ‘one-man show’ at Murphy’s Lunch
Whoosh, clatter, jingle. The minute hand of the wall clock ticked past 11:30 a.m. Diners filed in and out non-stop, shuffling around the room and filling cups from the drink machine. A man in a bottle-green T-shirt and black apron stood behind the grill station, busy using a spatula to flip burgers while the hot oil sizzled.
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Trails and Treats returns to Troutman
The skies cleared just in time for the return of the Town of Troutman’s annual Trails & Treats event on Monday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 cancellation . More than 60 local businesses and organizations handed out candy from their decorated booths to hundreds of colorful characters along the paved, wooded trail at Troutman ESC Park. Parents and grandparents also got in on the costumed fun with the kids to create fond family Halloween memories.
forsythwoman.com
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite
In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
forsythwoman.com
Aeracura Salon: Beauty from the Heart & Soul
Cheerful. Authentic. Quirky. Restorative. Riveting. Spunky. Innovative. Beautiful. That’s a glimpse of how the inspired professionals of Aeracura Salon view their team and their work. That team has been a true blessing for owner and Master Stylist, Christi Bradham, as has doubling the honest beauty that radiates from both the original location in Historic Reynolda Village, and the more recently opened Aeracura Salon and Spa West in the heart of Clemmons. The mood at both is slightly magical, brimming with generous amounts of love and light.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
wschronicle.com
Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
The Daily South
Popular Polar Express-Themed Holiday Train Ride Returns To North Carolina
Special train rides inspired by The Polar Express are returning to the N.C. Transportation Museum this holiday season, and you’re invited. The timeless adventure comes to life when the train departs from Spencer, North Carolina, for a round-trip journey to the North Pole. Led by a cast of talented actors and set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers are whisked away on a real-life version of The Polar Express for a trip to meet Santa.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from NC church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
lovemeow.com
Rescuers Find Two Kittens Abandoned Outside and Notice How Much They Need One Another
Rescuers found two kittens abandoned outside and noticed how much they needed one another. Two months ago, a pair of abandoned kittens were spotted at a managed cat colony near a local business in Burlington, NC. Rescuers rushed to their aid and took them off the streets, away from busy traffic.
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
My Fox 8
Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Stanly News & Press
Rose sprouts new wealth management in Albemarle, Locust
Looking for an opportunity to parlay two decades worth of experience getting to know residents in Stanly County as a financial advisor, Andy Rose took a chance on himself recently when he opened Andy Rose Wealth Management, which has locations in Albemarle and Locust. “I think more than anything, my...
These popular snack brands are being used to disguise THC in High Point vape, tobacco shops
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said officers recently found these products inside various vape and tobacco stores. To be clear, the THC that is being sold as Delta 8 and Delta 10 is legal. Police said the issue with these products are that they violate trademark laws and are marketed toward children.
