Clemmons, NC

Old Gold Black

Visit the ‘one-man show’ at Murphy’s Lunch

Whoosh, clatter, jingle. The minute hand of the wall clock ticked past 11:30 a.m. Diners filed in and out non-stop, shuffling around the room and filling cups from the drink machine. A man in a bottle-green T-shirt and black apron stood behind the grill station, busy using a spatula to flip burgers while the hot oil sizzled.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: Trails and Treats returns to Troutman

The skies cleared just in time for the return of the Town of Troutman’s annual Trails & Treats event on Monday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 cancellation . More than 60 local businesses and organizations handed out candy from their decorated booths to hundreds of colorful characters along the paved, wooded trail at Troutman ESC Park. Parents and grandparents also got in on the costumed fun with the kids to create fond family Halloween memories.
TROUTMAN, NC
forsythwoman.com

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite

In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
forsythwoman.com

Aeracura Salon: Beauty from the Heart & Soul

Cheerful. Authentic. Quirky. Restorative. Riveting. Spunky. Innovative. Beautiful. That’s a glimpse of how the inspired professionals of Aeracura Salon view their team and their work. That team has been a true blessing for owner and Master Stylist, Christi Bradham, as has doubling the honest beauty that radiates from both the original location in Historic Reynolda Village, and the more recently opened Aeracura Salon and Spa West in the heart of Clemmons. The mood at both is slightly magical, brimming with generous amounts of love and light.
CLEMMONS, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home

Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Daily South

Popular Polar Express-Themed Holiday Train Ride Returns To North Carolina

Special train rides inspired by The Polar Express are returning to the N.C. Transportation Museum this holiday season, and you’re invited. The timeless adventure comes to life when the train departs from Spencer, North Carolina, for a round-trip journey to the North Pole. Led by a cast of talented actors and set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers are whisked away on a real-life version of The Polar Express for a trip to meet Santa.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
LEXINGTON, NC
Stanly News & Press

Rose sprouts new wealth management in Albemarle, Locust

Looking for an opportunity to parlay two decades worth of experience getting to know residents in Stanly County as a financial advisor, Andy Rose took a chance on himself recently when he opened Andy Rose Wealth Management, which has locations in Albemarle and Locust. “I think more than anything, my...
ALBEMARLE, NC

