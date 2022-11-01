Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Winston-Salem teacher finds joy in art
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – On Saturday, artists will line the streets of Ardmore for the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk. Holly Evans will be one of the artist along Rosewood Avenue. Her love of art first started in high school. Around 10 years ago, she found the courage to pick it up again. “You don’t have to […]
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Women-owned tattoo studio finds success in Gibsonville
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — When Annie Bella and Laura Murphy started their careers, they got their share of strange looks. Now, the tattoo artists find themselves constantly booked. “The males were like, ‘You’re a girl. You can’t do this,’ and that just made me push even further into wanting to do it,” Bella said. “It […]
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
forsythwoman.com
The Sweet Spot: Wilkerson Moravian Bakery
Recipients of Triad Business Journal’s Family Business Award in 2022, Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has been serving iconic Moravian baked goods to customers since 1925. With a deep-rooted family history in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area, Wilkerson is the oldest name in Moravian baking and has perfected the craft of the Moravian Cookie, Love Feast Buns, and the beloved Moravian Sugar Cake.
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
Stanly News & Press
Rowan County man ‘started hollering’ after $500,000 win
RALEIGH – When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed in, asking...
forsythwoman.com
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite
In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
ourdavie.com
Buckshot comes through during short duck season
When I was growing up, I used to have trouble sleeping the night before opening day of gun season for white-tailed deer, which in the part of Virginia where I hunted was the third Monday in November. With dozens and dozens of deer tags used since my first opening day...
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened. All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel. This story is developing. Stay...
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
