Kernersville, NC

FOX8 News

Winston-Salem teacher finds joy in art

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – On Saturday, artists will line the streets of Ardmore for the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk. Holly Evans will be one of the artist along Rosewood Avenue. Her love of art first started in high school. Around 10 years ago, she found the courage to pick it up again. “You don’t have to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Women-owned tattoo studio finds success in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — When Annie Bella and Laura Murphy started their careers, they got their share of strange looks. Now, the tattoo artists find themselves constantly booked. “The males were like, ‘You’re a girl. You can’t do this,’ and that just made me push even further into wanting to do it,” Bella said. “It […]
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Sweet Spot: Wilkerson Moravian Bakery

Recipients of Triad Business Journal’s Family Business Award in 2022, Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has been serving iconic Moravian baked goods to customers since 1925. With a deep-rooted family history in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area, Wilkerson is the oldest name in Moravian baking and has perfected the craft of the Moravian Cookie, Love Feast Buns, and the beloved Moravian Sugar Cake.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Rowan County man ‘started hollering’ after $500,000 win

RALEIGH – When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed in, asking...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite

In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Buckshot comes through during short duck season

When I was growing up, I used to have trouble sleeping the night before opening day of gun season for white-tailed deer, which in the part of Virginia where I hunted was the third Monday in November. With dozens and dozens of deer tags used since my first opening day...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC

