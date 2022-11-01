ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
College Media Network

Dear Denise 6: study tips for finals, friendship

In The Cougar’s weekly anonymous advice column, I talk about finals season and friendships. To submit your questions for future issues, click the Dear Denise button on our home page. Dear Denise now that Halloween is over the only thing I have to look forward to doing is finals....
booktrib.com

New Heartfelt Book Reminds Us We Are So Much More than Our Appearances

As we sit here on the cusp of 2023, it’s easy to marvel at all the advancements society has made while simultaneously overlooking the areas in which problems have arisen and where we’ve become complacent. As big as the strides we’ve made is the degree to which we’ve become materialistic and superficial.
Tyla

The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’

Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
HuffPost

Is Your Kid Stalling At Bedtime? Here’s A Fix.

Whether it’s another bedtime story, another kiss, a different pair of pajamas or a drink of water, kids are famous for their stalling tactics when it’s time to say goodnight. If you’re dealing in your household with what sleep consultant Alanna McGinn of Good Night Sleep Site calls...
katzenworld.co.uk

Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 426)

The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. “Cheeto sleeping.” Sent in by Shawn via email. “Hi Everyone it’s me again Lexi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy